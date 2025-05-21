Subscribe To Premium
Nextracker’s Chinese supplier Youli Intelligent to list on Beijing Stock Exchange

By Carrie Xiao
US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

Installation milestone for ‘world first’ offshore PV+wind system

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

Nextracker's Chinese supplier Youli Intelligent to list on Beijing Stock Exchange

PPAs are an imperfect but crucial tool to meet data centres’ growing electricity demand

The ‘next evolution’ in back contact technology: LONGi’s Hi-MO 9

‘Unintended’ consequences could see US House bill devastate solar manufacturing

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

​​The inaccuracies in PV simulations for bifacial PV systems lie in outdated simulation models

Enfinity Global raises €100 million financing for European PV and storage portfolio

Nextracker trackers.
Youli Intelligent, which plans to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, is Nextracker’s largest non-US component supplier. Image: Nextracker

A key supplier to US tracker manufacturer Nextracker is to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange.

On 16 May, the Beijing Stock Exchange announced that Jiangsu Youli Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (referred to Youli Intelligent, stock code: 874325) had met all issuance, listing and information disclosure requirements following deliberation by the BSE Listing Committee.

The prospectus shows that, established in 2017, the company’s main business is PV mounting systems, focusing on the R&D, production and sales of core components for PV mounting systems. Its main product portfolio includes some of the key components in PV mounting systems, including torque tubes for PV mounting system supports, bearing hinge assemblies and module attachment structures.

The prospectus reveals that overseas markets are Youli Intelligent’s primary markets. From 2022 to 2024, the company’s export sales accounted for 88.19%, 73.06%, and 78.72% of its total core revenue, respectively.

At the same time, Youli Intelligent exhibits a high customer concentration. During the reporting period, sales to its top five clients accounted for over 90% of the company’s total revenue. Notably, Nextracker, its largest customer, made particularly prominent contributions in both sales volume and gross profit share.

According to the report, Youli Intelligent has now become Nextracker’s largest non-US market supplier. As disclosed in the prospectus, the company’s sales to Nextracker accounted for 80.69%, 61.67%, and 70% of its total revenue in 2022, 2023, and 2024 respectively.

Regarding its high customer concentration, Youli Intelligent explained that this is attributable to industry dynamics, citing Wood Mackenzie data showing Nextracker has maintained its position as the global leader in solar tracker shipments for nine consecutive years (2015-2023). The company contends this market dominance provides justification for its concentrated client base.

An analysis of Youli Intelligent’s key client sales performance reveals that its rapid business growth primarily stems from deepening collaborations with key clients. Notably, the company’s sales to Nextracker increased significantly from RMB319 million (US$44.3 million) in 2022 to RMB510 million in 2024.

Nextracker announced in its recent financial results for Q1 of 2025 (commencing April 2024) and the full fiscal year performance. In the first three months of 2025, the company reported revenue of US$924 million, representing a 26% year-on-year growth. The company continued to demonstrate strong order intake momentum, with its backlog showing sequential quarterly growth. This robust performance is expected to underpin Nextracker’s growth trajectory for the current fiscal year.

In addition, Youli Intelligent said that the company has also established strong cooperative relationships with other well-known domestic and international PV mounting system companies, including Optimum Tracker, Gonvarri Industries, Trina Solar and Antaisolar.

As the “skeleton” supporting PV modules, PV mounting systems significantly impact the power generation efficiency and investment returns of PV power plants through their technical level and performance, playing a crucial role in power plant investments. In China’s A-share market, the PV mounting sector already has multiple listed companies, including Arctech Solar and CTZ Group. 

china, nextracker, pv mounting systems, racking, solar pv, tracker, usa

Read Next

US_module_price_trade_trump_tariffs_flickr_Luke_Price

US to roll out AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells, ITC finds injury to US industry

May 21, 2025
The US International Trade Commission has voted unanimously to impose AD/CVD tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asia.
HKN1-PR-221-1 - Anchor installation - Oceans of Energy 2025

Installation milestone for ‘world first’ offshore PV+wind system

May 21, 2025
Installation of the anchoring system for what has been badged the world’s first floating offshore solar-wind project has been completed.
139MW_638MWh-BESS-Coya-project-in-Antofagasta-Chile-from-Engie-768x413

Engie begins construction at 151MW/199MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

May 21, 2025
The Chilean subsidiary of French utility Engie has started construction on a 151MW solar-plus-storage project in the Metropolitan Region of Chile.
Francois Cui Longi
Sponsored

The ‘next evolution’ in back contact technology: LONGi’s Hi-MO 9

May 21, 2025
Francois Cui, president of LONGi Europe, discusses the Hi-MO 9, the latest in its line-up of high-efficiency back contact PV modules.
Darren Halstead, unsplash
Premium

‘Unintended’ consequences could see US House bill devastate solar manufacturing

May 21, 2025
ANALYSIS: The language of the Ways & Means Committee tax bill leaves massive uncertainty for US solar manufacturing.
The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Carlyle launches new renewable energy investment platform for Australia and UK

May 21, 2025
Carlyle has launched a new platform called Revera, dedicated to renewable energy, energy storage, and hydrogen projects in Australia and UK.

