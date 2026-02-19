Subscribe To Premium
NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 19, 2026
NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

‘Think about this in terms of portfolios’: how Europe’s solar investment landscape has shifted towards big-picture thinking

Swift Current Energy secures US$248 million for 122MW Maine solar project

Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

Octopus acquires California solar-plus-storage project as part of US$1 billion investment

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

Utility-scale solar and wind curtailment exceeds 7TWh in NEM in 2025

UL Solutions releases cybersecurity certification programme for PV inverters

How can AI enhance solar and storage synergy to tackle the duck curve?

‘No way around’ AI for European solar

Talon PV CEO and NexWafe's US VP signing a wafer supply agreement
Talon PV and NexWafe signed the wafer supply agreement at Intersolar North America in San Diego, California. Image: Talon PV/NexWafe.

German solar wafer manufacturer NexWafe and US-based cell producer Talon PV have signed a wafer supply agreement in the US.

Under the agreement, NexWafe will supply nearly 7GW of advanced wafers to support Talon PV’s 4.8GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing plant in Baytown, Texas. Talon PV spoke with PV Tech Premium last October about its plan to build a TOPCon solar cell processing plant and the challenges it faces, especially in an environment where many industry manufacturers have sued each other over patent disputes in the past couple of years.

The agreement would see NexWafe supplying its proprietary wafers from its pilot-scale operation in Bitterfeld, Germany. Over time, the collaboration could pave the way for future multi-gigawatt manufacturing expansion in the US through partnerships with established industry players, NexWafe said.

In addition to the supply agreement, both companies aim to collaborate on technical development and qualification efforts to further improve TOPCon cell performance using NexWafe’s proprietary direct gas-to-wafer manufacturing method, known as EpiNex.

The partnership will focus on advanced wafer material quality, ultra-low oxygen content and next-generation junction engineering approaches to enable higher efficiency and long-term reliability in N-type solar cells.

This agreement with Talon PV represents an important step toward building a next-generation wafer-to-cell ecosystem spanning Germany and the US,” said Davor Sutija, PhD, CEO of NexWafe.

“NexWafe is committed to enabling high-efficiency solar manufacturing through advanced substrates, and we look forward to working with Talon to qualify EpiNex wafers and further push the performance frontier for TOPCon solar cells.”

Although based in the US and building a solar cell manufacturing plant in the state of Texas, Talon PV has recently partnered with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) to establish a TOPCon pilot line in Freiburg, Germany, where NexWafe is based. Similarly, NexWafe’s initial EpiNex wafer qualification work will be conducted at Fraunhofer ISE in Freiburg.

The partnership is subject to the execution of definitive long-term supply documentation and the completion of customary technical qualification and investment conditions.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading.

SolarPLUS USA 2026

24 March 2026
Dallas, Texas
PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector.
PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector.
