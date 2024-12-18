Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

By Will Norman
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Materials
Europe, Americas

Latest

NorSun closes ingot and wafer manufacturing plant in Norway to focus on US

News

Grenergy sells first three phases of Oasis de Atacama project, secures financing for phase three

News

NexWafe claims ‘transformative’ wafer production tech could compete with China

News

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

News

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

News

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

News

EC approves Italy’s €9.7 billion renewables aid scheme

News

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
NexWafe’s high-throughput epitaxy tool, ProCon 2.5. Image: NexWafe

German solar wafer manufacturer NexWafe has announced “key milestones” in its epitaxial wafer production which it claims can reshape the solar supply chain and compete with traditional wafer manufacturing methods.

NexWafe said its EpiNex solar wafers achieved 24.4% efficiency on a commercial M6 heterojunction technology (HJT) cell production line, which it says represents “performance parity” with conventional Czochralski (CZ) wafers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company uses direct “gas-to-wafer” epitaxial technology to produce its solar wafers, where silicon crystal structures can be grown through chemical vapour deposition atop a crystal substrate. This contrasts with more common CZ wafers, which are made in a quartz crucible.

In a statement, NexWafe said these efficiency findings “validate NexWafe’s direct gas-to-wafer process as a seamless drop-in replacement for conventional CZ wafers”.

Furthermore, the company claims that the process offers “significant cost savings” compared with CZ production.

Epitaxy removes the need for wafer sawing, where a polysilicon ingot is cut into individual wafers. NexWafe CEO, Davor Sutija, told PV Tech: “When you don’t saw, you don’t have to do saw damage etch removal in the cell [production] process. So we reduce ordinary cell processing Opex by 5-7% just by skipping that step.”

He said that the process also avoids the material waste – or kerf – brought about by sawing polysilicon ingots. The company said: “While conventional CZ technology results in 50% material waste due to polysilicon losses, EpiNex reduces this waste to under 10%, primarily by eliminating wire saw kerf losses.”

Furthermore, Sutija said that the epitaxy process allows NexWafe to produce thinner and smoother wafers than its CZ competitors. These two physical characteristics could be significant for developing solar PV in space and the next generation of tandem solar technology.

Thinner (and thus lighter) wafers provide greater power-to-weight ratios, which is an important factor when building satellites for low-earth orbit. NexWafe said it has developed “ultra-thin 70μm cells” which would be well-suited to space applications.

More pressingly for much of the solar industry, the company said that its smoother products which have not been sawed could open the door to cheaper production of perovskite-silicon tandem solar products.

“Our epitaxial surfaces can have 10 nanometers roughness,” Sutija said, “And even the best-etched surface from CZ is 10 times rougher than that.

“Many new technologies, such as perovskite tandem, require you to put this polymeric film with perfect coverage on relatively large wafers,” he said. The company’s smoother products can allow that process to happen more easily and at greater scale, he claimed.

Diversifying the supply chain

Jonathan Pickering, VP for US business development at NexWafe, told PV Tech: “We’re in an era where companies are really pushing very hard on wafer thickness. CZ wafering technology was developed in the 1980s and 1990s and it’s just hitting a wall. It’s very difficult to make wafers any thinner – you can’t make the wire any thinner than 45 microns or it’s going to break, and you’re basically throwing away half of your material as kerf.

“The Chinese companies have done a wonderful job of scaling [CZ] technology,“ he said. “Driving down every last cent of cost, but it’s fundamentally expensive. You’re melting the silicon to 1410 degrees centigrade, then you’re sawing it up with wires and throwing half of it away. [Epitaxy] enables the industry to get on a whole new cost curve.”

China and Chinese companies dominate over 80% of the global solar supply chain – particularly in the costly and technical upstream portions like wafers.

NexWafe is one of a handful of companies – like glass manufacturer Corning and Korean-owned Hanwha Qcells – trying to bring wafer manufacturing capacity online in the west. The company is planning to build a 6GW wafer facility in the US and Sutija told us that it is also working with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries on a pilot production line in India.

In a public statement, Sutija said: “Our technology creates an opportunity for regionally based manufacturers to compete with China…These latest results are transformative for photovoltaic wafer manufacturing.”

Specific technological innovations are often held up as the key to bringing large-scale solar manufacturing capacity outside of China. In the US, the upstream portions of the supply chain, like wafers and cells, have proved far more difficult to establish than module assembly plants. This is partly down to cost and time, but factors like energy demand, expertise and market saturation also play a part.

The US Department of Treasury recently introduced a 25% tax credit under the CHIPS Act for domestic solar ingot and wafer manufacturing operations. This followed repeated calls to provide subsidies for the domestic upstream industry to broaden the US’ solar supply security.

NexWafe is confident. Sutija said: “We’re poised for a very exciting two or three years.”

Pickering said: “We’re seeing tremendous interest from solar cell manufacturers, especially in the US and India, seeking a domestic supply of wafers. We’ve secured over 5GW in conditional supply agreements for mainstream solar markets and 250MW for ultra-thin cells for specialist applications.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, china, epitaxy, india, nexwafe, solar pv, us, wafer manufacturing

Read Next

A Burns & McDonnell solar project.

Alliant Energy completes construction at 200MW Iowa solar portfolio

December 18, 2024
US utility Alliant Energy has completed construction at two solar projects in the US state of Iowa with a combined capacity of 200MW.
Community solar project located in Kingston, Illinois

Nexamp in partnership with Walmart, inks domestic module deal with Silfab

December 18, 2024
The sites are expected to generate over 120MW of solar power, Nexamp said, across the states of Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois and Minnesota.
DESRI's Alta Luna solar project.

DESRI and Meta sign PPA for 400MW of solar capacity

December 18, 2024
The deal will cover power generated at two DESRI facilities in the US, a 250MW project in Missouri and a 150MW project in Texas.
Image: ESMC

ESMC outlines recommendations to support Europe’s solar manufacturing

December 17, 2024
A paper published by the ESMC Working Group praises the NZIA but says there are gaps which need to be filled.
Image: DT Infrastructure.

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

December 17, 2024
Construction company DT Infrastructure (DTI) has secured a contract to deliver Lightsource bp’s 450MW Goulburn River solar PV plant in New South Wales, Australia.
bechtel
Premium

Risk mitigation and due diligence in tax credit transactions

December 16, 2024
Tax credit transference measures introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act have led to billions of dollars of new investment in solar and other clean energy projects. Alfred Johnson and Katie Bays look at some of the risk mitigation and due diligence best practices that can reduce the complexity and cost of tax credit transactions.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU adds 66GW of solar PV in 2024 as residential market slumps

News

Commercialising perovskite PV, rethinking yield forecasts and the cutthroat BESS supply chain – PV Tech Power 41 out now

News

DT Infrastructure to deliver 450MW solar-plus-storage plant in Australia

News

US proposes waiver on ‘Build America, Buy America’ solar module policy for federal procurement

News

Romania awards 432MW solar PV in oversubscribed CfD

News

NuVision Solar to build 2.5GW HJT solar cell and module plant in the US

News

Upcoming Events

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.