North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

By JP Casey
February 2, 2026
Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

North American solar PPA prices climb to US$61.67/MWh, European prices continue to fall

New PV self-consumption installs in Spain drop to 1.1GW in 2025 – UNEF

India’s solar sector welcomes Budget measures to support local PV manufacturing

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

India Power signs deal to build 70MWp solar project in Bhutan

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

Voltalia awarded 132MW solar PV project in Tunisia

UNSW scientists demand enhanced UV testing protocols as TOPCon cells show unexpected vulnerability patterns

A Lightsource bp solar project.
According to LevelTen Energy, the average price of a North American solar PPA increased by 9% between the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2025. Image: Lightsource bp.

The price of solar power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in North America increased 3.2% between the third and fourth quarters of 2025, reaching a high of US$61.67/MWh.

This is a key takeaway from one of two reports published by market analyst LevelTen Energy last week, covering the North American and European renewable energy PPA sectors. The North American solar figures represent a 9% increase in price between the end of 2024 and 2025, although solar PPA prices remain the lowest of the technologies profiled by LevelTen, with wind (US$73.77/MWh) and blended (US67.7/MWh) reporting higher average prices.

However, the 3.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in solar is notable as this is a much higher rate of growth than for blended PPAs, and a sharp contrast to the decline in average prices for wind PPAs. In the third quarter, the average solar PPA price reached US$59.77/MWh, meaning the month-on-month price increase amounts to more than one dollar per megawatt-hour.

All three technology types have seen fairly consistent price increases since the start of the year and the beginning of president Trump’s second term; wind began the year with an average price below US$65/MWh, while blended PPAs saw an average price of just over US$60/MWh and solar an average price of less than US$60/MWh.

“Immense regulatory headwinds have persisted,” said LevelTen in its analysis of the North American PPA space. “Uncertainties related to the ongoing Section 232 tariffs investigation are adding development costs, and harsh new federal-level permitting procedures have stalled substantial amounts of development across the country.”

The analyst named both Section 232 and the Foreign Eneity of Concern (FEOC) rules as examples of US policy uncertainty that have created confusion in the US renewable power sector, and which have been covered extensively on PV Tech in recent months.

However, the average North American offtake prices are much more closely bunched for non-market-averaged prices, which consider all offtake deals recorded in North America, without granting additional weight to deals signed within the grids of larger ISO, such as ERCOT and CAISO. For the non-market-averaged prices, wind, blended and solar PPAs all recorded average prices within a dollar of each other—US$53.85/MWh, US$53.06/MWh and US$53.03/MWh, respectively—and marks the second consecutive quarter for which average solar PPA prices have fallen quarter-on-quarter.

European PPA prices continue to fall

Meanwhile, average renewable energy offtake prices have been on the decline in Europe, according to a second LevelTen report published last week. This report shows that the average market-averaged price of a solar PPA reached €57.44/MWh (US$68.14/MWh), a figure that is higher than in North America, but shows a very clear difference in trend in both the long- and short-term.

For instance, the average price of a solar PPA signed in Europe has fallen from just under €80/MWh at the end of 2022 to the most recent figure of €57.44/MWh, a trend that is reflected in similar price declines for both the wind and blended sectors. More recently, the average solar PPA price in Europe fell from €58.21/MWh in the third quarter of 2025 to under €58/MWh in the fourth quarter.

LevelTen suggests that the longstanding trend of price declines has been influenced by a demand for renewable power that lags behind supply, alongside the “continued increase in low and negative power prices across many European markets”. A similar report from fellow analyst Pexapark called negative prices and price cannibalisation “persistent [and] systemic” features of the European market last week.

LevelTen also suggested that there could be significant change to Europe’s power and grid infrastructure, and by extension prices, in the coming months as the European Commission looks to deliver its “Grids Package”, a proposal made in December to improve connection infrastructure across the continent. The analyst will host a webinar later this week to discuss further insights into its latest European PPA report.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London this week, on 3 – 4 February 2026. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.

The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

Younan Company enters renewables with 880MW solar-plus-storage plant in California

February 2, 2026
Private equity firm Younan Company has launched an 880MW solar-plus-storage project in California, marking its entry into utility-scale solar PV in the US.
Image: Christian Lue/Unsplash
Premium

‘A growing sense of threat’ underpins EU’s cybersecurity act revision

February 2, 2026
PV Tech Premium explores the impacts that the EU's revised cybersecurity review will have on the continent's solar industry.
The Mendubim solar plant in Brazil.

Scatec posts US$350 million revenues in Q4

January 30, 2026
 Scatec has reported strong fourth-quarter results with proportionate revenues increasing 25% year-on-year to NOK3,362 million (US$2.68 billion).
Image: Solarcycle Twitter

Solarcycle begins PV panels recycling operations at Georgia facility

January 30, 2026
US-based PV recycling firm Solarcycle has begun operations at its Cedartown recycling facility in Georgia, US.
An Enfinity Global solar PV project.

Enfinity Global starts commercial operations at 33.8MW Italian solar PV project, first of Microsoft PPA portfolio

January 29, 2026
Enfinity has started commercial operations at a 33.8MW solar PV project, the first in a portfolio from which Microsoft will acquire power
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Dnn87/ Creative Commons

Rising Chinese module prices will be ‘short-term’, says Rystad Energy

January 29, 2026
The cost of Chinese solar module manufacturing will rise in the first half of 2026, though prices may fall again before the end of the year.
