Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European Commission proposes European Grids Package to improve connection infrastructure

By JP Casey
December 11, 2025
Power Plants, Grids
Europe

Latest

Chinese polysilicon industry creates new “inventory platform” with RMB30 billion capital

News

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

News

European Commission proposes European Grids Package to improve connection infrastructure

News

Italy awards 1.1GW of solar PV in NZIA auction

News

Ciel & Terre releases new rail-based solar PV floating structure

News

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

News

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

Guest Blog, Features

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

News

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dan Jørgensen makes a speech.
‘A truly interconnected and integrated energy system is the foundation of a strong and independent Europe,’ said Dan Jørgensen. Image: Dan Jørgensen, via LinkedIn.

The European Commission has proposed a new two-pronged approach to improving Europe’s energy infrastructure, which will aim to accelerate and increase the transparency of the grid permitting process, and establish eight new ‘energy highways’ to deliver transmission capacity to areas of “strategic importance” to the EU.

The first part of this proposal—the ‘European Grids Package’—will see reforms made to the Trans-European Networks for Energy (TEN-E) initiative, introduced in 2013 to improve grid connections across Europe, and particularly between the grids of individual member states.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The package includes what the Commission calls a “gap filling process” where the Commission can identify and address gaps in cross-border electricity transmission that have not yet been plugged by “suitable project proposals”. This is particularly important for the Commission as, according to the body, national regulators “do not have the power to deal with cross-border infrastructure planning”.

The Commission also noted a “substantial gap” between the current state of cross-border transmission infrastructure and the pace of future developments to ensure energy security across the bloc. The Commission notes that Europe is currently on pace to have 41GW of cross-border electricity transmission capacity in place by 2030, less than half of an 88GW target put in place; this target increases to 108GW by the end of 2040.

The Grids Package will also emphasise public participation in project planning, another area that the EU is uniquely positioned to oversee, as these grid projects will affect people across national borders. The Commission has proposed that new renewable energy projects larger than 10MW would “share benefits with the local population”, and it would work to ensure “fair cost-sharing” between groups involved in energy generation and transmission projects, but did not provide further details on these processes.

Similarly, the Commission announced plans to “provide more transparency and predictability in the way costs and benefits are assessed and shared” for these cross-border projects, but did not provide further details on how it would go about doing this beyond a general commitment to establish “EU-wide principles for a fair and predictable cross-border cost-allocation process”.

Tackling interconnection inefficiencies

The Commission acknowledged that developing a robust cross-border grid, and one that emphasises renewable energy and battery energy storage systems (BESS), is integral to ensuring Europe’s energy security following considerable criticism of its existing grid infrastructure.

The EU has already set a 15% interconnection target by 2030 for its member states, but noted this week that “several” countries are not on track to meet this target. The Commission described the potential cost of inaction, and thus reliance on imported fuels, particularly oil and gas, as “staggering”; in 2022, 98% of all oil and gas used by EU member states was imported from outside the bloc.

The Commission also noted that industrial electricity prices in Europe in 2024 were more than double that of China and the US – €0.199/kWh (US$0.23/kWh) compared to €0.082/kWh and €0.075/kWh, respectively -, while the average electricity price for EU consumers was as high as €0.3835/kWh in Germany. The theory is that improving transmission infrastructure within the bloc would help reduce reliance on electricity imports from farther afield, and minimise some of the power price discrepancy between individual member states.

However, the Commission noted that upgrading Europe’s cross-border energy infrastructure would require a mammoth €1.2 trillion investment until 2040, making clear the scale of the challenge. However, it argued that greater cross-border energy resilience would lead to long-term financial benefits for the bloc. It noted that grid investment of €5 billion would reduce system costs by €8 billion, while “enhanced market integration” could generate annual cost savings of as much as €40 billion.

Commission proposes eight ‘energy highways’

The Commission also estimates that boosting cross-border electricity trade by 50% could increase annual GDP growth in the EU by around €18 billion by the end of the decade, and facilitating more cross-border transmission and trade is a key component of the ‘energy highways’ component of the Commission’s proposal.

The second part of the Commission’s proposal, and one that aims to expand cross-border transmission capacity in particular, takes the form of eight ‘energy highways’, in the following areas:

  • The Iberian Peninsula, connecting Spain and Portugal to central Europe via the Pyrenees mountains.
  • The Great Sea Interconnector, connecting Cyprus and continental Europe.
  • The Harmony Link, connecting the Baltic States to one another.
  • The TransBalkan Pipeline (TBP), a reverse gas flow to improve energy resiliency in the Balkans.
  • Bornhold Energy Island, a structure to turn the Baltic Sea into an “offshore interconnector hub”.
  • South-East Europe, which will aim to improve price stability and energy security in southeastern Europe through grid investments and storage.
  • The SouthH2 Corridor, which will deliver hydrogen between Tunisia, Italy, Austria and Germany.
  • The Southwest hydrogen corridor, which will deliver hydrogen between Portugal and Germany.

These eight highways are all considered Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs) under the TEN-E framework, and will help shore up energy supply, and the transmission of green hydrogen, in parts of the bloc where such investments have been lacking or, in the case of the Baltic States, require additional urgency considering the recent actions of Russia and the decoupling of the Baltic grid from Russia’s in February.

Both the grids package and the eight highways were introduced by President Ursula von der Leyen yesterday, in her 2025 State of the Union address, and the proposal will now pass to the European Parliament and Council to consider the terms, but the Commission has not yet published a timeline for the next steps.

SolarPower Europe says the proposal ‘hits the nail on the head’

“The European Grids Package is more than just a policy,” said Teresa Ribera, EU executive vice president for clean, just and competitive transition. “It’s our commitment for an inclusive future, where every part of Europe reaps the benefits of the energy revolution: cheaper clean energy, reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels, secure supply and protection against price shocks.”

“A truly interconnected and integrated energy system is the foundation of a strong and independent Europe,” added Dan Jørgensen, EU commissioner for energy and housing. “This is exactly what we are proposing today: a common European energy project that supports affordable living, economic competitiveness, security and decarbonisation.”

The proposal also drew support from outside of the Commission itself; leading trade body SolarPower Europe said that the proposed “grid connection guidance” would help solar and storage project developers, in particular, connect projects to Europe’s growing grids.

“The Grid Connection Guidance is the highlight of the package, it hits the nail on the head,” said SolarPower Europe CEO Walburga Hemetsberger. “This publication will help Europe to make better use of the grid hardware that we have.”

However, Hemetsberger noted that the proposals lack a “vital spotlight on distribution system operators”, and that these stakeholders will need to be better compensated for integrating flexible generation technologies, such as solar, into their operations, rather than having to rely on expensive and time-consuming grid expansion work.

Other criticism includes the suggestion that the proposals look to ensure the position of “industry incumbents” rather than deliver benefits for European citizens.

“The Grids Package takes some welcome steps to address lengthy connection queues; but does not address deeper governance challenges over the planning and operation of electricity grids in the EU,” said Juliet Philipps, an energy campaigner at German non-profit Beyond Fossil Fuels. “Without tackling these issues, we risk investing in a system designed to favour industry incumbents—rather than serve the public interest.”

“Europe risks trapping itself in a self-fulfilling prophecy, where fossil gas appears ‘necessary’ simply because clean alternatives were never properly planned for,” Philipps continued. “We urge member states and MEPs to support stronger oversight measures to ensure national grid planning and investments are designed to secure homegrown renewable energy and storage projects that can rapidly displace risky and expensive fossil gas imports.”

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will host the 13th edition of the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event in London on 3 – 4 February 2026. This event annually attracts infrastructure funds, institutional investors, asset managers, banks and development platforms at the forefront of European renewables. For more details, visit the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

3 February 2026
London, UK
Returning in 2026 for its 13th edition, Solar Finance & Investment Europe Summit will bring together the brightest minds representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across Europe and the UK on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. The event is designed to enable leaders at the forefront of solar investment and deployment in Europe to scale, learn and land themselves industry defining partnerships.
More Info
europe, european commission, european grids package, grids, policy, sfieu, SolarPLUSEU

Read Next

SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe
Premium

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

December 11, 2025
Slowing solar PV and energy storage installations in Europe risks “competitiveness and security at a pivotal moment”, according to the head of SolarPower Europe.
One of Ellomay Capital's Italian projects.

Italy awards 1.1GW of solar PV in NZIA auction

December 11, 2025
Italy has awarded 88 projects for a combined 1.1GW of solar PV in its Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) non-price criteria FER-X auction.
A solar project in the US.

Italy’s FER-X auction: a market correction or a mirage?

December 10, 2025
Italy's NZIA FER-X auction aims to diversify Europe's supply chain, but this brings its own challenges, writes Patrizio Donati.
Image: Plenitude.

Plenitude begins operations at 150MW solar PV plant in Spain

December 10, 2025
Plentiude, the renewable energy development arm of Italian oil and gas major Eni, has started operations at a 150MW solar PV plant in Spain.
Europe is thought to have around 40GW of additional module capacity. Image: SolarPower Europe via X

European solar PV module prices stabilise in November, ahead of potential ‘oversupply situation’

December 10, 2025
The average price of several types of solar PV modules remained stable in Europe in November, according to sun.store.
The funding agreement will support the development and construction of Blue Elephant’s 1GW renewable energy pipeline across Europe. Image: Blue Elephant Energy.

Blue Elephant signs 319MW solar PV PPAs with German railway operator

December 9, 2025
German renewables developer Blue Elephant Energy has signed two long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with the German railway network operator Deutsche Bahn for utility-scale solar power projects.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

News

Waaree inks 288MW US supply deal for ‘high resilience’ bifacial modules

News

US adds 11.7GW solar PV in Q3 despite permitting and political roadblocks persisting

News

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

News

Europe’s solar boom hits brakes, slowing market could be ‘self-destructive’, says SolarPower Europe

News

Chinese polysilicon industry creates new “inventory platform” with RMB30 billion capital

News

Upcoming Events

Beyond the Sun: Next-Generation Solar and Storage for European Industry 

Upcoming Webinars
December 17, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA