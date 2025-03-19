NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

Northstar said that BNP Paribas, MUFG and SMBC were the lead arrangers of the funding transaction.

Michigan is not a leading state for solar deployments. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) lists it as 26th out of the 50 US states for cumulative solar capacity as of the end of 2024, with just over 1,8GW of total capacity. The utility-scale sector contributes the overwhelming majority of Michigan’s yearly capacity additions.

The development from NorthStar Clean Energy would be a significant one for the state’s solar sector; its 250MW is over half of the roughly 450MW of total solar capacity installed in 2024.

There is other work ongoing to increase the share of solar PV in Michigan. In October, DTE Energy commissioned a 150MW PV plant in Michigan; the company has approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to develop 6.5GW of solar PV capacity in the state by 2042.

NorthStar operates solar, wind, biomass and natural gas plants across various US states. It says it has a pipeline of over 1GW of renewable energy assets.