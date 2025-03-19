Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Acciona Energía secures financing on 480MW Australian PV plant

News

NorthStar Clean Energy secures US$334 million for 250MW Michigan PV

News

Dimension Energy upsizes credit facility to support 3.5GW community solar portfolio

News

Meta, RWE in 200MW solar PV PPA, powering tech giant’s post-Trump move to Texas

News

Zelestra secures 220MW/1GWh solar-plus-storage PPA in Chile

News

How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

Features, Interviews

Towards a new desert testing standard for PV modules

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

News

Edison Energia, Prysmian in 150MW Italy solar PV PPA

News

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 250MW capacity would be a significant addition for Michigan. Image: Unsplash

US energy company NorthStar Clean Energy has secured construction-to-term financing for a 250MW solar PV portfolio in Michigan.

The company – a subsidiary of Michigan-based energy utility CMS Energy – said the US$334 million financing will support the construction of the 200MW Branch solar project in Branch County, Michigan, and the 50MW Genesee Solar project in Genesee county. The Branch project will be the company’s largest asset in Michigan.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Northstar said that BNP Paribas, MUFG and SMBC were the lead arrangers of the funding transaction.

Michigan is not a leading state for solar deployments. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) lists it as 26th out of the 50 US states for cumulative solar capacity as of the end of 2024, with just over 1,8GW of total capacity. The utility-scale sector contributes the overwhelming majority of Michigan’s yearly capacity additions.

The development from NorthStar Clean Energy would be a significant one for the state’s solar sector; its 250MW is over half of the roughly 450MW of total solar capacity installed in 2024.

There is other work ongoing to increase the share of solar PV in Michigan. In October, DTE Energy commissioned a 150MW PV plant in Michigan; the company has approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission to develop 6.5GW of solar PV capacity in the state by 2042.

NorthStar operates solar, wind, biomass and natural gas plants across various US states. It says it has a pipeline of over 1GW of renewable energy assets.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
finance, lssusa, michigan, northstar clean energy, pv power plants, us

Read Next

Community solar project in the US from Dimension Energy

Dimension Energy upsizes credit facility to support 3.5GW community solar portfolio

March 19, 2025
US community solar project developer Dimension Energy has upsized its corporate credit facility from US$150 million to US$300 million.
RWE's Bakers Pond solar-plus-storage project in Virginia.

Meta, RWE in 200MW solar PV PPA, powering tech giant’s post-Trump move to Texas

March 19, 2025
Meta has signed offtake deals for various utility-scale PV projects, many of which are in Texas, where it has relocated some operations.
Image: JMK Research
Premium

How to optimise India’s salvo of renewable energy tenders

March 19, 2025
PV Talk: Prabhakar Sharma from JMK Research talks to PV Tech Premium on the challenges of realising the potential of India's renewable energy tenders.
Solar panels in a field somewhere in Europe

Edison Energia, Prysmian in 150MW Italy solar PV PPA

March 18, 2025
Under the “multi-year” corporate PPA, Prysmian will purchase power from a 150MWp solar PV plant in the Viterbo province in central Italy.
Freyr manufacturing facilities.

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

March 18, 2025
Construction of the solar cell plant is expected to begin in mid-year 2025 with commercial production beginning in the second half of 2026.
The Benban solar park in Egypt.

Scatec signs PPA for 1.1GW/200MWh Egypt solar-plus-storage, commissions Botswana PV

March 18, 2025
The company signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Egypt Aluminium for a 1.1GW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

France decreases 2035 solar PV target to 90GW

News

T1 Energy selects Texas for 5GW solar cell plant, module ramp up ahead of plans

News

Australia adds 3GW of rooftop PV in 2024, passes 25GW

News

Edison Energia, Prysmian in 150MW Italy solar PV PPA

News

Scatec signs PPA for 1.1GW/200MWh Egypt solar-plus-storage, commissions Botswana PV

News

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners raises €12 billion in fifth renewables fund

News

Upcoming Events

Maximizing Solar Project Accuracy with PVcase Yield’s Digital Twin Technology

Upcoming Webinars
March 19, 2025
12pm EST / 4pm GMT / 5pm CET

Large Scale Solar Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 25, 2025
Lisbon, Portugal

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.