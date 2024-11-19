Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Mitigating fire risks in solar power plants: a comprehensive root cause analysis

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

News

NRS bags US$145 million for 140MW/50MW New Mexico solar-plus-storage site

News

CIP, Ampin expand India partnership, adding 2GW renewables

News

DAS Solar to build 3GW module assembly plant in France

News

Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

News

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

News

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

News

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project began construction in August and is expected to be online next year. Image: National Renewable Solutions

US renewable energy developer National Renewable Solutions (NRS) has secured US$145 million in project financing for a 140MW/50MW solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.

Construction financing for the Shallow Basket Project in Rio Arriba County, New Mexico, came from Deutsche Bank. The construction began in August and the project is expected to be operational next year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Wholesale power provider Guzman Energy has an agreement in place to purchase the entirety of the project’s output and the associated renewable energy credits. The Jicarilla Apache Nation, an indigenous North American group, is leasing its land for the project and has a supply agreement in place with Guzman for some of the power produced at the site.

Jicarilla is a Mexican Spanish word which translates to “little basket” or “shallow basket”.

Albuquerque-based contractor Gridworks was selected as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider.

“The Shallow Basket Project embodies our commitment to a sustainable future and economic self-sufficiency for the Jicarilla Apache Nation,” said President Adrian Notsinneh of the Jicarilla Apache Nation. “By harnessing renewable energy on our lands, we’re building a legacy of environmental stewardship. We are protecting our environment and creating new opportunities for economic growth that will ensure prosperity for future generations.”

New Mexico is a growing market for US solar deployments. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) the state has the 17th highest installed solar capacity in the US (as of Q2 2024). The state’s roughly 2.8GW of installed capacity is dominated by utility-scale projects like the Shallow Basket site.

Moreover, recent months have seen a number of large solar-plus-storage projects in development and construction. In September, Enlight Renewable Energy commissioned a 364MW, 1.2GWh solar-plus-storage project in the state. A month prior, D.E Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) began construction on another 130MW solar, 260MWh energy storage project.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
deutsche bank, finance, national renewable solutions, new mexico, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage, us

Read Next

Trump-in-2017-flickr-user-Michael-Vadon-768x512

Trump presidency ‘unlikely’ to derail energy transition – WoodMac

November 19, 2024
Wood Mackenzie director of energy transition practice, David Brown, said that a Trump administration 'will not change' demand for solar PV in the US in the 'near term'.
Image: Thornova Solar.

Thornova Solar begins solar cell and module production in Indonesia

November 19, 2024
US-based solar manufacturer Thornova Solar has started producing solar cells and modules for the US market at a manufacturing plant in Indonesia.
Spanish solar PV plant from IPP Aquila Clean Energy

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

November 18, 2024
Independent power producer (IPP) Aquila Clean Energy has connected 210MW of solar PV across five projects in Spain.
Massachusetts state house. Image: Aubrey Odom Mabey via Unsplash.

Massachusetts passes climate bill, includes siting and permitting reform

November 18, 2024
The US state of Massachusetts has passed a bill that aims to simplify the siting process and permitting for clean energy projects.
Solar and other renewables will be centrestage in the COP28 discussions beginning today in Dubai. Image: Masdar

Dubai seeks advisory services for 1.6GW/1GW PV/BESS project

November 18, 2024
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has issued a tender seeking advisory services for a co-located 1.6GW solar PV/1GW BESS project.
A shortage of electrical components had a minor impact on the company’s sales in H1. Image: SMA Solar Technology.
Premium

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

November 18, 2024
Cormac Gilligan of S&P Global said macro market forces have combined with technology shifts to impact the fortunes of inverter producers.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Inverter manufacturers facing ‘growing pains’ as industry big picture shifts

News

Aquila Clean Energy connects 210MW of solar PV to Spanish portfolio

News

3GW single-site PV project goes online in China

News

‘Our long-term vision is solar-plus-storage’, Freyr says, following Trina module manufacturing plant acquisition

News

DESRI sends notice of termination for module supply agreement with Meyer Burger

News

Rooftop solar PV provides 107.5% of grid demand in South Australia

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.