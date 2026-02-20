NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

Indian state-owned power producer NTPC, a NTPC Green Energy subsidiary, has commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat, advancing the build-out of one of the country’s largest renewable energy hubs.
The Khavda site, also called Gujarat Hybrid Renewable Energy Park, is set to ultimately comprise 30GW of solar PV and wind capacity in seven phases. The second phase will host close to 5GW of solar capacity, with 130MW of Khavda-I having entered commercial operation in January. NTPC is also planning to install a 100MWh vanadium redox flow battery system at the park to provide long-duration energy storage.
Announced by the Government of India in 2020, the Khavda project spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Reports vary on the planned completion date, with estimates set between late 2026 and 2030.
At the time of the announcement, the transmission system for the first 15GW was supposed to be implemented in three phases. The remaining 15GW will be evacuated in phases: Phase IV (Jun 2025-Jun 2026) – 7 GW via High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC); Phase V (Dec 2026-Mar 2027) – 4 GW via High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC); Phase VI (beyond Mar 2027) – 4 GW via upgraded HVDC with 765 kV interconnections as needed.
This phased rollout ensures the park’s full 30 GW capacity can be efficiently integrated into India’s grid.
In September 2024, renewable energy company Adani Green Energy signed a 5GW, 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra’s MSEDCL. The power will come from the 30GW Khavda solar park, with projects set to be developed over the next three years and linked to the Interstate Transmission System.
Indian solar module maker Vikram Solar signed a 326.6MW supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation in September last year. This raised Vikram’s total contribution to the Khavda park above 700MW, following its 393.9MW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module supply in June 2024.
In August 2025, NGEL commissioned 212.5MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-I solar project. The current commercial capacity of NGEL stands at 8.82GW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL has increased to 8.99GW.