NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 20, 2026
NTPC commissions 165MW at Khavda-II solar project

Technical realities could 'potentially undermine' Microsoft's 100% renewables boast

Waiting for a final verdict: Shoals and Voltage both declare victory in eBOS patent dispute

Origis brings three 145MW solar projects online in Texas 

SolarPower Europe's new hybrid solar + BESS due diligence reports seek to ensure 'long-term technical excellence'

Tracking the tracker in gigawatt-scale

SolarEdge reduces net loss in 2025 as revenue increases to US$1.1 billion

NexWafe, Talon PV ink 7GW wafer supply agreement in the US

'Think about this in terms of portfolios': how Europe's solar investment landscape has shifted towards big-picture thinking

Swift Current Energy secures US$248 million for 122MW Maine solar project

The Khavda project, announced by the Government of India in 2020, spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Image: NTPC.
Indian state-owned power producer NTPC, a NTPC Green Energy subsidiary, has commissioned 165MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat, advancing the build-out of one of the country’s largest renewable energy hubs. 

The Khavda site, also called Gujarat Hybrid Renewable Energy Park, is set to ultimately comprise 30GW of solar PV and wind capacity in seven phases. The second phase will host close to 5GW of solar capacity, with 130MW of Khavda-I having entered commercial operation in January. NTPC is also planning to install a 100MWh vanadium redox flow battery system at the park to provide long-duration energy storage. 

Announced by the Government of India in 2020, the Khavda project spans 60,000 hectares and is set to deliver 30GW of solar alongside wind capacity. Reports vary on the planned completion date, with estimates set between late 2026 and 2030.  

At the time of the announcement, the transmission system for the first 15GW was supposed to be implemented in three phases. The remaining 15GW will be evacuated in phases: Phase IV (Jun 2025-Jun 2026) – 7 GW via High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC); Phase V (Dec 2026-Mar 2027) – 4 GW via High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC); Phase VI (beyond Mar 2027) – 4 GW via upgraded HVDC with 765 kV interconnections as needed. 

This phased rollout ensures the park’s full 30 GW capacity can be efficiently integrated into India’s grid. 

In September 2024, renewable energy company Adani Green Energy signed a 5GW, 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra’s MSEDCL. The power will come from the 30GW Khavda solar park, with projects set to be developed over the next three years and linked to the Interstate Transmission System.  

Indian solar module maker Vikram Solar signed a 326.6MW supply deal with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation in September last year. This raised Vikram’s total contribution to the Khavda park above 700MW, following its 393.9MW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) module supply in June 2024. 

In August 2025, NGEL commissioned 212.5MW of solar capacity at its 1.25GW Khavda-I solar project. The current commercial capacity of NGEL stands at 8.82GW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NGEL has increased to 8.99GW. 

Solar and wind projects in Italy.

Technical realities could ‘potentially undermine’ Microsoft’s 100% renewables boast

February 20, 2026
Microsoft met all of its electricity demand with renewables in 2025 and has said it will continue to do so through 2030.  
The project operates under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Houston-based Occidental and its subsidiary 1PointFive. Image: Origis Energy.

Origis brings three 145MW solar projects online in Texas 

February 20, 2026
Origis Energy has commissioned three 145MW Swift Air solar facilities in Ector County, Texas, to supply power to Occidental’s operations in West Texas. 
SolarPower Europe's headquarters are in Brussels. Image: SolarPower Europe

SolarPower Europe’s new hybrid solar + BESS due diligence reports seek to ensure ‘long-term technical excellence’

February 19, 2026
SolarPower Europe has released two new technical due diligence reports for utility-scale hybrid solar PV and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.
The project spans more than 3,500 hectares across Nueva Ecija and Bulacan in Luzon. Image: Meralco.

Meralco energises Phase 1 of 3.5GW MTerra solar-plus-storage project in the Philippines

February 18, 2026
Meralco PowerGen Corporation has completed initial grid synchronisation and energisation of the 3.5GW MTerra solar project, which includes a 4.5GWh battery energy storage system (BESS). 
SQS data forecasting panel
Premium

Solar needs ‘high-resolution data’ to manage weather and grid curtailments, says expert

February 18, 2026
Data collection and analysis in solar PV installations is increasingly sophisticated, particularly relating to grid interaction and weather forecasting.
Image: Solar Media

‘No way around’ AI for European solar

February 18, 2026
There is ‘no way around AI’ for solar companies or Europe’s solar industry as a whole, according to Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe.
