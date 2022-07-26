Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

By Liam Stoker
Balance of System, Grids, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Octopus Energy raises US$550m to invest in renewables-enabling tech

News

Lightsource bp signs 15-year PPA with energy trader for PV project in Brazil

News

Installation and development firms drive US solar job creation, says IREC

News

Australian developer Genex Power receives takeover bid

News

South Africa unveils solar FiT and licensing exemptions in response to energy crisis

News

MISO’s newly approved transmission line buildout ‘to support 53GW of renewables’

News

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Q&A: Growatt’s Lisa Zhang discusses the evolution of modern inverters alongside EV charging and home energy systems

Guest Blog, Interviews

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

News

Iberdrola signs US$562m EIB loan to finance 1.8GW Spanish renewables portfolio

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Octopus Energy launched Kraken in 2019 and the platform is now used by numerous utilities across the world. Image: Richard Boll Photography.

UK-based energy group Octopus Energy has raised US$550 million to invest in renewables-enabling technologies and solutions.

Octopus said it had raised US$550 million in two tranches; US$325 million through existing investors, which includes the likes of Origin and Tokyo Gas; and a further US$225 million from Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

The CPP Investments funding comes just eight months after the financier invested US$300 million in Octopus to support the growth of its Kraken energy technology platform, which optimises various aspects of the energy generation and retail process.

Kraken is Octopus’ proprietary energy tech platform which utilises advanced data processing and machine learning approaches to improve grid resilience and efficiency, in turn facilitating more renewables to connect to national grids.

The proceeds of this most recent round of investment will be used to grow Kraken further – earlier this year Octopus confirmed plans to expand the platform into other utilities – and invest in further products and solutions to “help solve the energy crisis and drive renewables at scale”.

Greg Jackson, CEO at Octopus Energy Group, said: “We are in grasping distance of a clean, cheap, secure energy system – but it needs continued boldness from innovators like Octopus, and the backing of visionary investors like CPP Investments, Generation, Origin and Tokyo Gas.”

Octopus operates energy retail businesses in numerous jurisdictions, including the UK, Germany and the US, and is a prolific investor in utility-scale renewables.

Last week Octopus launched a AU$10 billion (US$6.95 billion) investment platform to acquire renewables assets throughout Australia, purchasing the country’s largest operational solar project in the process.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
ccp investments, energy technology, finance, investment, Kraken, Octopus Energy, renewables, tokyo gas

Read Next

Qcells acquires majority stake in energy tech firm Lynqtech

July 22, 2022
Solar manufacturer Qcells has acquired a majority stake in German energy technology business Lynqtech.

Georgia Power’s IRP for 2,300MW of renewables, 500MW of battery storage approved by state authorities

July 22, 2022
The US state of Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has approved state utility Georgia Power's 2022 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that maps out how the company will deploy more renewables and energy storage technology over the next three years as well as strengthen the state’s network of transmission lines and grid infrastructure.

Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia’s largest PV plant

July 20, 2022
Clean energy investor Octopus Investments Australia has launched a AU$10 billion (US$6.9 billion) platform that will finance renewables assets and has already acquired Australia’s largest operational solar project.

Community solar firm Summit Ridge bags investment to expand geographic footprint

July 14, 2022
US community solar owner-operator Summit Ridge Energy has secured a US$175 million investment from private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

SSE-backed Renewco acquires 2GW US solar, energy storage pipeline

July 7, 2022
Scotland-based renewables developer Renewco Power has acquired a 2GW pipeline of US-based solar and energy storage assets from Beaufort Rosemary.

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Galp acquires remaining stake in solar joint venture for €140m

News

First Solar signs 500MW solar module supply deal with Akuo Solar

News

Ørsted acquires European onshore renewables developer Ostwind

News

China’s solar exports double in H1 2022 as module shipments soar

News

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

News

Concerns raised over Singapore’s power import plan amid uncertainty in Indonesia

News

Upcoming Events

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

PV ModuleTech EMEA

Solar Media Events
November 29, 2022
Madrid, Spain
© Solar Media Limited 2022