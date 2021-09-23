Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

News

Toyota signs VPPA with Clearway Energy Group for 80MW

News

‘There is a clear market opportunity’: Heliene CEO talks outlook for US solar manufacturing amidst policy overhaul

Features, Interviews

Salt River Project and Clēnera sign 20-year solar PPA in Arizona

News

Russia allocates 775MW to solar in latest national auction

News

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

Invest in off-grid solar to unlock economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa, says new report

News

New Mexico solar-storage project advances as utility continues coal-phase out plan

News

Generac launches new microinverter line

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Omnidian is a nationwide provider of residential, commercial and industrial solar system performance plans and performance guarantees. Image: Pixabay.

US national residential and C&I solar plant performance assessment company Omnidian has completed a US$33 million Series B raise.

The funds will be used to expand into new asset classes including energy storage, electric vehicle charging and heat, ventilation and air conditioning, said Omnidian CEO and founder Mark Liffmann.

“Our new capital partners share our vision of providing solar energy customers with a lower cost of ownership, less risk and a transformational customer experience,” said Liffmann.

The round was led by Activate Capital. Additional round participants included Liberty Mutual Insurance and WIND Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Chilean multinational energy firm Copec, as well as existing investors City Light Capital, IA Capital, Evergy Ventures, Avista Development Inc., Congruent Ventures, Centrica, National Grid Partners, Energy Foundry and Blue Bear Capital.

“Omnidian is a vital technology for the energy transition making the adoption of distributed energy resources like solar easier for homeowners and businesses,” said Raj Atluru, managing director of Activate Capital.

“Omnidian’s intelligent asset management platform treats these IoT connected assets as critical infrastructure, ensuring the rapid adoption of renewable generation and the resiliency of our grid,” added Eric Meyer vice president of Activate Capital.

Omnidian, which currently manages more than 1.7GW of power for its customers, has recently launched a service for energy storage systems, both at the residential and C&I level. It also intends to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning processes to other energy areas in the future, according to a company media release.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
business expansion, fundraising, Omnidian, series

Read Next

Enpal raises €345m to fund the rollout of 15,000 solar projects

September 21, 2021
German solar installer Enpal has raised €345 million (US$405 million) in debt financing to fund the deployment of more than 15,000 household solar PV systems

US Solar Fund launches fundraise to increase size of PV portfolio

April 13, 2021
London-based US Solar Fund has launched a placing programme that will be conducted over the next 12 months to help expand its PV portfolio to 543MWdc.

Encavis raises €450 million after year of European solar expansion

January 18, 2021
The subsidiary of German solar and wind operator raised €450 million (US$543.2 million) from 50 institutional investors.

ReneSola doubles down on pipeline expansion ambitions with US$40m fundraise

January 11, 2021
A registered direct offering with expected gross proceeds of US$40 million has been unveiled by ReneSola as it looks to continue to expand its pipeline.

Solytic targets ten-fold growth following Vattenfall-led funding round

February 25, 2020
PV monitoring specialist Solytic has targeted a ten-fold increase in the number of systems it monitors after concluding a Series A funding round led by energy giant Vattenfall.

Billionaires lead funding of 10GW Australia-Singapore power link

November 20, 2019
Two prominent Australian billionaires have thrown their financial clout behind an ambitious 10GW/20-30GWh solar-plus-storage project destined to supply power to Singapore via a submarine cable.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Proposed AD/CVD tariffs would ‘devastate’ US solar sector and put 18GW of projects at risk, DOC told

News

RES names ex-Vestas, SunPower exec as new CEO

News

Indian rooftop solar up 517% on last year despite rising costs

News

Demanding data: How software is revolutionising PV asset performance

Featured Articles, Features

New York governor calls for expansion of NY-Sun scheme to support at least 10GW of solar

News

Solar EPC provider Swinerton Renewable Energy acquired by private equity firm

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021