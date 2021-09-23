Omnidian closes US$33m Series B raise for business expansion

Omnidian is a nationwide provider of residential, commercial and industrial solar system performance plans and performance guarantees. Image: Pixabay.

US national residential and C&I solar plant performance assessment company Omnidian has completed a US$33 million Series B raise.

The funds will be used to expand into new asset classes including energy storage, electric vehicle charging and heat, ventilation and air conditioning, said Omnidian CEO and founder Mark Liffmann.

“Our new capital partners share our vision of providing solar energy customers with a lower cost of ownership, less risk and a transformational customer experience,” said Liffmann.

The round was led by Activate Capital. Additional round participants included Liberty Mutual Insurance and WIND Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of Chilean multinational energy firm Copec, as well as existing investors City Light Capital, IA Capital, Evergy Ventures, Avista Development Inc., Congruent Ventures, Centrica, National Grid Partners, Energy Foundry and Blue Bear Capital.

“Omnidian is a vital technology for the energy transition making the adoption of distributed energy resources like solar easier for homeowners and businesses,” said Raj Atluru, managing director of Activate Capital.

“Omnidian’s intelligent asset management platform treats these IoT connected assets as critical infrastructure, ensuring the rapid adoption of renewable generation and the resiliency of our grid,” added Eric Meyer vice president of Activate Capital.

Omnidian, which currently manages more than 1.7GW of power for its customers, has recently launched a service for energy storage systems, both at the residential and C&I level. It also intends to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning processes to other energy areas in the future, according to a company media release.