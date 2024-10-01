Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Companies, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Europe

Latest

OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

News

South Africa’s 10% import tax on solar modules may hit smaller projects hardest

Features, Editors' Blog, Interviews

SolarPower Europe: Europe exceeds 800,000 solar jobs for the first time in 2023

News

Tata Power to build 2GW module assembly plant, Vikram Solar files draft for 3GW manufacturing funds

News

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News

The PV industry’s transformation: Seraphim’s 13-year journey to PV breakthroughs

Features, Editors' Blog

BayWa reports lower revenues in H1 2024, as renewable power asset value fluctuates

News

Nextracker opens PV tracker R&D facility in India

News

Australian government allocates AU$21 million to boost solar pv capacity in Queensland LREZs

News

Patrizia, Mitsui joint venture to invest US$100 million in Philippine solar PV developer

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The acquisition of the 710MW solar PV portfolio was first announced in June 2023. Image: OMV Petrom.

Romanian oil and gas producer OMV Petrom has completed the acquisition of a 710MW PV portfolio from Danish developer Jantzen Renewables in Romania.

The portfolio of projects is to be developed in the southern county of Teleorman and are in a “ready-to-build” stage. The selection of Teleorman to develop the solar PV projects is due to the region holding a higher solar yield, according to OMV Petrom. The transaction was first unveiled in June 2023.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The projects have already been granted grid access and are expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, said: “This acquisition marks a key step forward in OMV Petrom’s firm commitment to develop a portfolio of around 2.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, capitalizing on strategic partnerships.”

Simtel, Monsson partner to build 150MW solar PV and energy storage in Romania

In related Romanian news, engineering and technology company Simtel has signed a strategic partnership agreement with renewables developer Monsson to develop, construct and sell 150MW of solar PV and/or hybrid projects in Romania.

The partnership will also focus on the development of energy storage with a capacity of up to 120MWh. Financing of the portfolio will be carried out through the companies’ own financial resources, bank financing and other funding sources, such as green bonds and European funds.

Depending on market demands and development opportunities, the project portfolio can be either carried out in full or in phases. This approach will allow the companies to respond quickly to changes in the energy sector and adapt technical solutions to new challenges.

“This partnership complements the strategy we have defined for the 2025–2030 period, during which we are committed to implementing 500MWp of green energy production capacity and expanding energy storage infrastructure by 300MWh,” said Ana Nedea, director of strategy and business development at Simtel.

Solar PV interest in Romania has been on the rise in the past few years and is expected to add up to 8.7GW of capacity between 2024-2027, according to trade association SolarPower Europe.

In a move to continue the growth of solar PV in the country, Romania’s Ministry of Energy has recently approved a Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme that aims to attract 2.5GW of solar PV between 2024 and 2025. The first round of the CfD will be launched this year, seeking 500MW of solar PV, while the second round will be launched in 2025, looking to tender 2GW of PV.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe in Warsaw, Poland 26-27 November 2024. The event will focus on Eastern Europe with a packed programme of panels, presentations and fireside chats from industry leaders responsible for the build out of solar and storage projects in Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Hungary. For more information visit the event website.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
energy storage, lsscee, monsson, omv petrom, portfolio acquisition, romania, simtel, strategic partnership

Read Next

Image: Horizon Power.

Western Australia’s Exmouth to run on 80% renewable energy from solar PV and batteries

October 1, 2024
In Western Australia’s Gascoyne region, Exmouth will run on 80% solar PV-derived renewable energy via a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) between Pacific Energy and Horizon Power, the state’s energy provider.
BNZ's Alamak Solar project in Spain.

How solar projects are tackling power market challenges

September 27, 2024
Reducing volatility impacts, managing cannibalisation and investing in grids will help solar energy cement its role in global energy systems.
BNEF-chart-about-renewables-capacity-additions-by-2030

BNEF: World not on track to treble renewables target by 2030

September 26, 2024
The global target to treble renewable energy capacity to 11TW by 2030 is off track, according to a report from BloombergNEF (BNEF).
The 256MWp Kiamal Solar Farm (pictured) in the Australian state of Victoria. Image: Total Eren.

Powercor gains licence permitting larger solar PV, wind and energy storage projects in Victoria, Australia

September 26, 2024
Victoria-based electricity distribution company Powercor has been granted a new transmission licence to connect large-scale solar PV, wind generation, and battery energy storage, in Australia's southern state.
Aerial view of a solar PV plant in Italy

Sonnedix to acquire 250MW solar PV portfolio in Italy

September 20, 2024
Sonnedix has acquired an 80MW solar PV plant in Sicily, Italy, from Blunova, which is part of a wider agreement to acquire a 250MW portfolio.
The European Commission. Credit: Glyn Lowe via Flickr.

EU Commission approves €1.2 billion Polish renewables manufacturing scheme

September 19, 2024
The aid will take the form of direct grants and will be open for companies producing solar panels and batteries among others.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

California governor vetoes school and apartment buildings self-consumption bill

News

New Mexico approves US$942 million bond for Ebon Solar cell manufacturing plant

News

DeterTech on its security solutions for the solar PV market

News

Trump win unlikely to have significant impact on energy transition

News

Solex Energy to build 5GW TOPCon cell plant in India

News

Meyer Berger delays H1 2024 results to October, reports falling sales figures in preliminary results

News

Upcoming Events

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.