OMV Petrom completes 710MW Romanian solar PV portfolio acquisition

The projects have already been granted grid access and are expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Franck Neel, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board, said: “This acquisition marks a key step forward in OMV Petrom’s firm commitment to develop a portfolio of around 2.5GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, capitalizing on strategic partnerships.”

Simtel, Monsson partner to build 150MW solar PV and energy storage in Romania

In related Romanian news, engineering and technology company Simtel has signed a strategic partnership agreement with renewables developer Monsson to develop, construct and sell 150MW of solar PV and/or hybrid projects in Romania.

The partnership will also focus on the development of energy storage with a capacity of up to 120MWh. Financing of the portfolio will be carried out through the companies’ own financial resources, bank financing and other funding sources, such as green bonds and European funds.

Depending on market demands and development opportunities, the project portfolio can be either carried out in full or in phases. This approach will allow the companies to respond quickly to changes in the energy sector and adapt technical solutions to new challenges.

“This partnership complements the strategy we have defined for the 2025–2030 period, during which we are committed to implementing 500MWp of green energy production capacity and expanding energy storage infrastructure by 300MWh,” said Ana Nedea, director of strategy and business development at Simtel.

Solar PV interest in Romania has been on the rise in the past few years and is expected to add up to 8.7GW of capacity between 2024-2027, according to trade association SolarPower Europe.

In a move to continue the growth of solar PV in the country, Romania’s Ministry of Energy has recently approved a Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme that aims to attract 2.5GW of solar PV between 2024 and 2025. The first round of the CfD will be launched this year, seeking 500MW of solar PV, while the second round will be launched in 2025, looking to tender 2GW of PV.

