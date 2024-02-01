Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Scatec starts operating 150MW solar projects in Pakistan

By Simon Yuen
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar PV projects in Sukkur, Pakistan boast an annual generation capacity of 300GWh. Image: Scatec

Norwegian renewable energy developer Scatec has started commercial operation of 150MW solar PV plants in Pakistan.

The solar PV projects boast an annual generation capacity of 300GWh. Scatec signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Central Power Purchasing Agency of Pakistan to supply energy in the South Asian country.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Scatec holds 75% interest in the projects and provides operation, maintenance and asset management services to the power plants. The remaining ownership share is held by Scatec’s local partner and solar company Nizam Energy.

Recently, Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog said that the decrease in solar module and battery energy storage system (BESS) prices over 2023 had made renewables projects “more competitive than ever” for developers when the company announced its financial results.

In the company’s earnings call, Pilskog said: “Solar PV module prices decreased by 45% and energy storage systems by 24% last year alone, and both are now at all-time lows.”

The company posted EBITDA from its operating assets of NOK3.2 billion (US$306 million) over the year and generated around 3.6TWh of renewable power. It also recorded NOK8.2 billion in revenues from its development and construction operations over the year.

The PV Downturn in 2024: How will it Play Out?

15 February 2024
What will PV manufacturing and supply look like in 2024? Which manufacturers are best placed to get through what could be a year of manufacturing downturn and loss-making? Will the U.S. implement new investigations into module traceability and supply-chains for products being shipped from Southeast Asia and India to the U.S.? Will Europe be able to accelerate policy to stimulate domestic manufacturing investments? Will the first major capacity expansion investments be made into the technology that will replace TOPCon in 3-5 years? So many questions to consider in 2024. This webinar, featuring PV Tech’s Head of Research and Chair of the PV CellTech and PV ModuleTech conferences, Dr. Finlay Colville, will offer a stimulating insight into all these issues and many more.
Central Power Purchasing Agency of Pakistan, pakistan, power purchase agreement, ppa, scatec, solar project

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2024

Chinese New Year—Secure an unmissable saving of 50% on PV Tech Premium

Empower your solar business throughout 2024

Subscribe now

Ends Friday, 23rd Feb 2024