Oracle seeks 2GW of renewables for New Mexico data centre complex

US technology giant Oracle is seeking proposals for 2GW of solar PV, wind power, geothermal and “other renewable technologies” to power its data centre operations in New Mexico.
Oracle is seeking projects that can be operational between 2027 and 2031, and said it would “prioritise and fund” projects that are delivered “on an accelerated timeline”. It said the request for proposals (RFP) was open to developers with projects in New Mexico, and applicants will be considered on criteria including “capacity and growth potential, expected delivery timing, project maturity, technical viability, and ability to support Oracle’s long-term energy commitments”.
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“New Mexico has an extraordinary opportunity to grow its renewable energy resources and create lasting value for communities across the state and Oracle wants to help accelerate that growth,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.
The projects will support Oracle’s so-called “Project Jupiter”, an AI data centre complex near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The company, owned by Larry Ellison, once the world’s richest man, has said that the Project Jupiter data centres will aim to achieve “100% carbon-free energy matching” by 2031.
In June, the company said the energy plan for the data centres had “changed. Big time.”, and would run on natural gas-powered fuel cells rather than a gas turbine. “Energy matching” with renewables will mean that the same amount of power used by the facilities will be produced by Oracle-funded renewable energy projects
With this RFP, Oracle joins other US Big Tech giants investing directly in renewable energy, either to power or offset emissions from their AI operations. In March, for example, Google finalised the acquisition of US renewable energy developer Intersect Power, bringing its power operations for data centre expansion in-house. This was a first-of-its-kind transaction, going beyond previous deals such as Amazon’s acquisition of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.