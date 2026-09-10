Oracle seeks 2GW of renewables for New Mexico data centre complex

“New Mexico has an extraordinary opportunity to grow its renewable energy resources and create lasting value for communities across the state and Oracle wants to help accelerate that growth,” said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The projects will support Oracle’s so-called “Project Jupiter”, an AI data centre complex near Santa Teresa, New Mexico. The company, owned by Larry Ellison, once the world’s richest man, has said that the Project Jupiter data centres will aim to achieve “100% carbon-free energy matching” by 2031.

In June, the company said the energy plan for the data centres had “changed. Big time.”, and would run on natural gas-powered fuel cells rather than a gas turbine. “Energy matching” with renewables will mean that the same amount of power used by the facilities will be produced by Oracle-funded renewable energy projects

With this RFP, Oracle joins other US Big Tech giants investing directly in renewable energy, either to power or offset emissions from their AI operations. In March, for example, Google finalised the acquisition of US renewable energy developer Intersect Power, bringing its power operations for data centre expansion in-house. This was a first-of-its-kind transaction, going beyond previous deals such as Amazon’s acquisition of the 1.2GW Sunstone solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.