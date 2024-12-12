Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Origami Solar to establish steel module frame facility in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Materials
Americas

Latest

Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are the ‘prerequisite’ for next PV technological leap – Fraunhofer

News

Chinese solar leaders call for an end to toxic price competition

News

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

News

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

News

Origami Solar to establish steel module frame facility in Texas

News

Solar Stewardship Initiative releases supply traceability standard

News

Nextracker delivers first trackers compliant with IRA domestic content manufacturing rules

News

Australia’s EPBC Act sees timelines double as renewables suffer, says report

News

Chinese PV leaders call for self-regulation at PV conference

Features, Editors' Blog

A market-driven subsidy: inside the EU’s Emissions Trading Scheme

Features, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Close up of a solar module with a steel frame.
Steel frames are the second most expensive part of the BOM for a module after solar cells. Image: Origami Solar.

Solar frame producer Origami Solar has partnered with industrial manufacturing services company Unimacts to establish a frame roll-forming manufacturing line in Houston, Texas.

With the establishment of this facility in Texas, it will allow Origami Solar to produce steel frames domestically in the US in 2025.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Unimacts was among one of three US steel producers for which Origami Solar secured a production deal for US-made steel module frames, earlier this year. This partnership with Unimacts, Welser Profile and Priefert would enable Origami Solar to ship steel solar module frames to US customers in the first quarter of 2025.

The production of a 100% domestic supply chain would allow companies to claim at least 5-7% of domestic content, under the Inflation Reduction Act’s investment tax credits (ITC), according to Origami Solar.

The company aims to keep scaling up its US-based supply chain of steel module frames, while the Houston facility will expand to support multiple roll-forming lines to handle flexible short runs as well as high-speed fully-automated volume production as Origami’s business grows.

“Origami Solar’s partnership with Unimacts reinforces our commitment to creating a durable, decarbonised, and domestic supply chain for steel module frames with best-in-class roll-forming partners,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar.

Moreover, due to its location in the US state of Texas, where many companies have established module capacity, Origami Solar will be able to meet customer demand and avoid any risks associated with international supply chains, said Patterson.

Strong presence of module manufacturing capacity in Texas

Among the solar manufacturers present in Texas are battery manufacturer Freyr Battery, which recently acquired TrinaSolar’s 5GW module assembly plant in Wilmer. Other solar manufacturers with module capacity in Texas either operational or in construction are Canadian Solar – which will have 5GW of annual nameplate capacity by the end of 2024 – SEG Solar – with 2GW annual nameplate capacity – or more recently Toyo, which acquired a 2.5GW module assembly plant in Houston and aims to begin production in mid-2025.

“The Houston location is in close proximity to a growing number of Texas-based module manufacturers. It will ensure that they can increase domestic content and meet customer demand without the risks associated with long international supply chains.”

Furthermore, Unimacts continues to expand its domestic-steel production for the solar industry. Last year the company partnered with solar tracker supplier Nextracker to produce steel torque tubes in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both companies expanded their collaboration earlier this year with a second manufacturing line in Nevada, this time in Sloan. Both lines have a combined annual production capacity of more than 2GW.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
domestic manufacturing, module frame, origami solar, steel frame, texas, Unimacts, us

Read Next

Donald_Trump_50548265318

SEIA releases solar policy targets for Trump presidency

December 12, 2024
SEIA said that its ten-point list of priorities is designed 'to ensure the US is the world’s dominant solar and storage market.'
The US has been blocking the import of some solar imports from China since the UFLPA come into effect last June Image: Port of Los Angeles.

US to increase Section 301 tariffs on Chinese polysilicon and wafers

December 12, 2024
Both polysilicon and solar wafers will see their tariff increase from 25% to 50% and take effect on 1 January 2025.
Dan Shugar giving a speech.

Nextracker delivers first trackers compliant with IRA domestic content manufacturing rules

December 12, 2024
Nextracker has delivered what it says are the first trackers to comply entirely with the domestic content manufacturing guidelines of the IRA.
A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

December 11, 2024
Indian independent power producer Juniper Green Energy has signed a 1GW module supply deal with US module manufacturer First Solar.
Image: Solar Landscape.

Solar Landscape raises US$847 million for C&I rooftop portfolio

December 11, 2024
The money raised will support the development of the company’s C&I portfolio of more than 200 projects across the US.
Terrain following solar trackers on uneven PV plant

How terrain-following trackers are helping boost PV project viability

December 11, 2024
Terrain-following solar trackers are helping address cost and environmental concerns in challenging landscapes, write Nick Price and Dalton Ruddell.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Juniper, First Solar sign 1GW module supply deal for Indian solar PV

News

EBRD to support Romania’s second renewable power auction, targeting 2GW of solar PV

News

NREL says thinner, taller solar modules contributing to increased rate of breakages

News

Australia awards 2.8GW of solar in first CIS tender round

News

How terrain-following trackers are helping boost PV project viability

Features, Guest Blog

Limiting Chinese access to the 45X credit: In conversation with CEA and the SEMA Coalition

News

Upcoming Events

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Next-Level Energy Storage – Advances in Hardware, Software and AI Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 18, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.