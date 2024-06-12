Subscribe To Premium
Canadian Solar launches 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant in Texas

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Complying with UL 3741: Are rooftop solar projects adequately protecting firefighters?

65MW solar PV and energy storage site granted planning consent in New Zealand

SIG secures debt facility to fund 1.97GW of new Polish solar projects

Indonesia to add 5.75GW rooftop solar PV between 2024 and 2028

Genneia invests US$250 million to build 270MW solar PV in Argentina

US solar module prices: ‘AD/CVD is freezing the market’, says Anza

Scatec’s Release to expand Cameroon solar-plus-storage projects

Neoen inks 139MW French agriPV PPA with rail operator SNCF

‘Without data you’re really shooting in the dark’: Jason Kaminsky on kWh Analytics’ sixth annual Solar Risk Assessment

Canadian Solar’s Texas plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Module manufacturer Canadian Solar has inaugurated its first production facility in the US with a 5GW TOPCon module assembly plant.

Located in Mesquite, Texas, the project was unveiled last year with an investment of US$250 million from the Chinese manufacturer. According to a post on LinkedIn by Thomas Koerner, corporate senior vice president at Canadian Solar, the plant has 1,500 employees.

Shipments from the facility had already started earlier this year when the company shipped its first US-made 700Wp TOPCon modules to solar distributor Signature Solar.

This is not the company’s only solar facility in the US. It is currently building a 5GW solar cell production facility in Jeffersonville, Indiana that aims to supply the Texas module assembly plant.

Moreover, ahead of the inauguration this week, Canadian Solar recently secured a supply agreement for its US-made bifacial TOPCon TOPBiHiKu7 modules with solar energy firm Sol Systems. However, the capacity to be supplied was not disclosed at the time. The modules are expected to support Sol Systems’ US project pipeline from 2024-25.

Earlier this week, the module manufacturer was among the top 12 manufacturers in Wood Mackenzie’s rankings, with a score of 78.5 out of 100, putting it in fourth place, behind JA Solar, Trina Solar and JinkoSolar. Among the top five Chinese manufacturers – Jinko, Trina Solar, LONGi, JA Solar and Canadian Solar – the company was among the ones that continued to keep a profit (Premium access) in the first quarter of 2024, although at a slower pace than the same period a year earlier.

During Q1 2024, the company shipped 6.3GW of solar modules, a slight increase by 200MW from the same period a year earlier, whereas in 2023, it shipped over 30GW, as shown in the chart above.

