First Solar inks 2GW module supply with Origis Energy

Origis Energy has secured more than 6GW of solar PV modules to be delivered between 2023-27 for its utility-scale projects. Image: Origis Energy.

US cadmium telluride (CdTe) manufacturer First Solar has signed a 2GW module supply agreement with solar developer Origis Energy.

The agreement will be for First Solar’s Series 6 Plus and Series 7 thin-film modules, with delivery in 2026 and 2027. The companies are extending their collaboration after signing a 750MW supply deal in April 2022.

As First Solar CEO Mark Widmar mentioned during the company’s Q4 2022 conference call, the manufacturer has already secured all its stock through 2025 and was looking to book for 2026 and onwards.

This is the fourth supply announcement for First Solar in as many days, even though the agreement with Origis Energy was secured prior to the manufacturer’s third-quarter earnings release in October 2022, according to the solar developer.

This week the company announced module supply deals with independent power producer Silicon Ranch for 1.5GW, solar developer Lightsource bp with 4GW between 2026 and 2028 and with solar and storage project developer Savion for 2.6GW of modules.

So far Origis Energy has secured 6GW of modules for its pipeline of PV projects scheduled between 2023-27, including a deal with Boviet Solar for 1.1GW of bifacial passivated emitter and rear cell modules and 400MW of bifacial modules from Maxeon Solar Technologies, both of which are expected to be supplied in 2023.