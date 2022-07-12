Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Modules, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Origis Energy buys 700MW of bifacial PERC modules from Boviet Solar in latest contract

News

Lifecycle study of perovskites finds lower environmental impact than silicon modules

News

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

Pexapark secures US$8m in second round Series B financing

News

GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

Product Reviews

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Daqo forecasts more than quadrupling of H1 profit amidst poly pricing surge

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The PV modules will be used to service Origis’ utility-scale projects in the US. Image: Origis Energy

US solar developer Origis Energy has signed a supply agreement for more than 700MW of bifacial PERC PV modules from manufacturer Boviet Solar Technology.

Origis Energy has ordered Boviet Solar’s Vega Series 550W PERC monocrystalline bifacial PV modules for its US utility-scale solar projects, with delivery expected in 2023.

It is the second such agreement Origis has made this year after it signed a 400MW supply agreement with Maxeon Solar, again for utility-scale projects and with delivery starting in June 2023.

Samir Verstyn, chief investment officer and chief operations officer at Origis Energy, said Boviet Solar had a solid grasp of the US market and that its supply arrangement would allow Origis to “achieve important productivity and cost objectives across our portfolio”.

In May, Origis secured a US$375 million loan that will help it progress with its pipeline of more than 20GW of PV, solar-plus-storage and standalone storage projects in the US.   

Boviet said its solar modules have been listed as PVEL Top Performer PV Module scorecard since 2019 and that it has also achieved BloombergNEF’s Tier 1 status since 2017.

Module supply in the US has constricted substantially following supply chain disruptions, trade tariffs and anti-circumvention investigationsPV Tech Premium has laid out the key factors to consider moving forward as developers rush to secure supply in a seller’s market.

Announced yesterday (11 July), the news follows calls from the International Energy Agency (IEA) to diversify the production and distribution of solar modules as a means to reduce China’s dominance in the industry. But key policy measures in the US have failed to pass into law, holding back the build-out of the US PV manufacturing sector.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

19 July 2022
Free webinar - Hear an updated and live talk that was first delivered by PV Tech's Head of Research, Dr Finlay Colville at the PV ModuleTech conference in Napa on 15 June 2022: - The PV industry has moved beyond its legacy supply/demand dynamics: why has this happened? - ASPs can’t go down globally in the near to mid-term: why is this the case? - Is there new capacity coming to the rescue? - Has China’s polysilicon industry become a new PV pricing cartel? - Making products & deploying domestically in a TW annual landscape: how can the U.S. really do this in practice? - The real PV technology roadmap: why do only 2% of producers matter today?
bifacial, bifacial modules, boviet solar, boviet solar technology co, origis, origis energy, perc, pv modules, pv power plants, us, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Satellite data reveals extent of solar project delays in Texas

July 11, 2022
One-third of utility-scale solar projects slated to complete in Texas in this year are either on hold or yet to start, new analysis has claimed.

GoodWe’s HT1500V inverter series solves challenges posed by modern day utility-scale solar development

July 11, 2022
GoodWe’s HT1500V series of utility-scale solar inverters comes with a range of features designed specifically to solve many issues faced by today’s project designers and developers.

2.2GW of solar successful in UK’s latest renewables auction

July 7, 2022
More than 2GW of solar has won contracts in the UK’s latest renewables auction clearing at a strike price of £53.40/MWh (US$64.19/MWh).
PV Tech Premium

LBNL discusses its role within DOE’s i2X initiative, includes acute focus on better data sharing

July 7, 2022
PV Tech Premium spoke with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) about the i2X programme to provide some added clarity on the main challenges the US interconnection system faces.

Entergy Arkansas issues RfP for 1GW of renewables in US MISO, Southwest regions

July 6, 2022
US power distribution company Entergy Arkansas has issued a request for proposals (RfP) for 1GW of solar and wind resources.

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Polysilicon pricing enters hockey stick-growth territory as US$45/kg threshold looms

News

Mitsubishi completes acquisition of renewables trading firm ElectroRoute

News

BP partners with thyssenkrupp to provide solar, green hydrogen for steel production

News

‘Diversification is a must’: IEA warns on China’s growing dominance of solar PV supply chain

News

Indian solar importers blocked from defering BCD payments

News

Huawei, Sungrow maintain PV inverter market leadership as GoodWe climbs ranks

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London
© Solar Media Limited 2022