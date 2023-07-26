Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Tennessee Valley Authority and First Solar ink 279MW module supply deal for Alabama project

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Modules, Projects, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A production plant from First Solar. The company aims to reach more than 10GWdc of US solar manufacturing capacity by 2025. Image: First Solar.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) – a US utility headquartered in Knoxville – has ordered 279MW of First Solar’s cadmium telluride thin-film solar PV modules to outfit its Lawrence County Solar Project in Alabama, due to come online in 2027.

“Through our work with First Solar, TVA will continue to integrate more renewable generation into our overall portfolio with solar technology developed and manufactured in America,” said Roger Waldrep, vice president of TVA major projects.

The exact model of the modules shipped was not confirmed, but the company has been signing deals for both its Series 6 Plus and upcoming Series 7 modules for shipment in 2026-27.

In May TVA said that it was planning to double its solar capacity, and last year it issued a call for 5GW worth of clean energy projects to be operational by 2029.

As of April this year, First Solar has sold its entire US capacity backlog through to 2026, which is over 70GW of supply, and has begun signing deals for the second half of the decade. Notably, earlier this month it signed a 5GW supply agreement with Israel-headquartered developer Energix Renewables.

The company – one of the major US-based module manufacturers – recently secured a US$1 billion five year revolving credit facility, and said that it plans to add 8GW of new module production capacity between 2023-26. It has announced Lawrence County, Alabama – the same county as TVA’s 279MW project – as the location for its 3.5GWdc, US$1.1 billion manufacturing facility due to start production in 2025.

PV CellTech USA

3 October 2023
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 3-4 October 2023 is our first PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.

PV ModuleTech Europe

28 November 2023
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2024. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability. PV ModuleTech Europe 2023 provides the perfect forum to connect module sellers with module buyers, while having the participation of third-party entities engaged in the testing and inspection of the product and company selling the modules.

PV ModuleTech USA

21 May 2024
Understanding the PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2024 & 2025. The conference gathers together developers, independent power producers and module suppliers to the U.S. solar market as well as EPCs, banks, investors, technical advisory and testing & certification specialists.
first solar, solar pv, supply deal, tennessee valley authority, thin film, us

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Upcoming Events

© Solar Media Limited 2023