Origis Energy completes second phase of 300MW solar PV portfolio in Florida

This solar PV plant, in particular, will provide electricity to four Florida communities: Homestead, Key West, Lake Worth Beach and Winter Park.

The portfolio was carried out in two phases, with the second phase consisting of four projects, including this one, which follows the completion of the 75MW Rice Creek Solar Energy Center in December 2024.

Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of FMPA, said: “Through this project, we have added 300 total megawatts of solar energy, which strengthens our ability to provide reliable and cost-effective solar power to our members while supporting long-term price stability for the communities they serve.”

The addition of this portfolio of solar PV projects between Origis Energy and FMPA continues the acceleration of solar growth in Florida, which has the third-most installed capacity among the US states, behind only Texas and California. Utility-scale solar projects like this one have been the main driver for solar PV’s growth in the state, which currently has 20GW of installed capacity and is forecast to add nearly 11GW in the coming five years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Moreover, Origis had recently secured financing for a portfolio of three solar PV plants, including the Whistling Duck one, for which it received US$65 million from investment firm Advantage Capital in December 2025. The other two projects—Walker Springs I and II—receiving financing from Advantage Capital are located in the US state of Alabama and have a combined capacity of 209MW.

Outside of its portfolio of projects in Florida, the IPP recently reached financial close for two solar PV plants in Texas. The projects—Swift Air Solar II and III—have a combined capacity of 313MW and were expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.