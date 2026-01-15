Subscribe To Premium
Origis Energy completes second phase of 300MW solar PV portfolio in Florida

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
January 15, 2026
Enphase starts shipping GaN commercial microinverter

Neoen, SaskPower sign PPA for 157MW Mino Giizis solar project in Canada

EBRD backs 300MW of Masdar solar and energy storage in Uzbekistan

Solar dominated renewables workforce in 2024 – IRENA

Lightsource bp, Toyota sign virtual PPA for 231MW Jones City 2 solar PV farm

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

DNV: MENA to add 860GW new solar PV by 2040

Eging PV’s struggles reflect profitability challenges for Chinese solar producers

Chinese solar imports and batteries drive 2.4GW of new solar deployment in Africa in 2025

The Whistling Duck Solar project from Origis Energy
The 75MW Whistling Duck Solar project, pictured above, is the fourth PV plant in a 300MW portfolio in Florida, US. Image: Origis Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Origis Energy has completed the second phase of a 300MW solar PV project in Florida, US.

Located in Levy County near Williston, the Whistling Duck Solar Energy Center is part of a 600MW portfolio that involves the IPP, the Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) and municipal utilities.

This solar PV plant, in particular, will provide electricity to four Florida communities: Homestead, Key West, Lake Worth Beach and Winter Park.

The portfolio was carried out in two phases, with the second phase consisting of four projects, including this one, which follows the completion of the 75MW Rice Creek Solar Energy Center in December 2024.

Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of FMPA, said: “Through this project, we have added 300 total megawatts of solar energy, which strengthens our ability to provide reliable and cost-effective solar power to our members while supporting long-term price stability for the communities they serve.”

The addition of this portfolio of solar PV projects between Origis Energy and FMPA continues the acceleration of solar growth in Florida, which has the third-most installed capacity among the US states, behind only Texas and California. Utility-scale solar projects like this one have been the main driver for solar PV’s growth in the state, which currently has 20GW of installed capacity and is forecast to add nearly 11GW in the coming five years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Moreover, Origis had recently secured financing for a portfolio of three solar PV plants, including the Whistling Duck one, for which it received US$65 million from investment firm Advantage Capital in December 2025. The other two projects—Walker Springs I and II—receiving financing from Advantage Capital are located in the US state of Alabama and have a combined capacity of 209MW.

Outside of its portfolio of projects in Florida, the IPP recently reached financial close for two solar PV plants in Texas. The projects—Swift Air Solar II and III—have a combined capacity of 313MW and were expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
