Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Pacific Blue granted council approval for 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in Queensland, Australia

News

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

News

Aiko Solar on its Australian expansion plans and 15th anniversary

Features, Interviews

Azerbaijan to build 6GW of renewable energy by 2030

News

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

Features, Interviews

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

AXIAN secures US$89.2 million in finance for Kolda solar-plus-storage plant in Senegal

News

Masdar, KESH to build gigawatt-scale renewable power portfolio in Albania

News

Data centre provider Teraco begins construction at 120MW solar PV plant in South Africa

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The expansion is slated for operational 100MW Haughton solar PV plant (above). Image: Pacific Blue.

Australia’s Pacific Blue, a renewable energy generator and retailer, has been granted council approval for a 300MW solar-plus-storage expansion in North Queensland.

Revealed earlier this week, the Haughton Solar Farm, a 100MW solar PV power plant located 60km south of Townsville, will add 300MW of solar PV generation capacity to the project, alongside a co-located 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

North Queensland’s Burdekin Shire Council approved the plans for the expansion.

Pacific Blue CEO Domenic Capomolla said the development approval of stage two is a key milestone in creating the company’s proposed Burdekin Renewables Hub.

“Once this stage is complete, Haughton Solar Farm is expected to have a generating capacity of up to 500MW and enough power for around 290,000 homes. This project is the second stage of the four-part plan for Pacific Blue’s Burdekin Renewables Hub,” Capomolla said.

The project connects to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via a 275kV Powerlink transmission line located in the northeastern corner of the complex.

The Hub includes a range of renewable energy technologies such as solar PV, BESS, wind and pumped hydro energy storage (PHES).

“When fully realised, the plan for the renewable energy hub will also include a 500MW Wind Farm powering up to 200,000 homes and a 250MW 8-hour PHES scheme that will support an additional 140,000 homes. This generation capacity combined with the ability to store and deploy energy as needed will make significant inroads towards Queensland’s and Australia’s renewable energy transition,” Capomella added.

Pacific Blue’s Australian portfolio

Pacific Blue, founded in 1992 in Melbourne, has several operating renewable energy generation sites, including wind, hydro, solar PV, and energy storage.

Although Haughton is the only solar PV power plant in operation within the company’s portfolio, the organisation has several in development. This includes the 100MW Daroobalgie plant in New South Wales and the 240MW Prairie solar PV facility in Victoria.

The Daroobalgie solar plant in New South Wales is located 11km northeast of Forbes and 300km northwest of Sydney. Development approval was received in June 2024, with conditions mitigating potential impacts and proposed management measures. 

Meanwhile, the 240MW Prairie facility is situated in Victoria’s Loddon Shire, north of the state capital, Melbourne. The company claims its location boasts “one of the best solar resources in Victoria”.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, bess, energy storage, pacific blue, pv modules, pv power plants, queensland

Read Next

Image: CHN Energy.

China’s CHN Energy completes world’s largest open sea floating solar PV project

November 14, 2024
State-owned China Energy Investment Corporation (CHN Energy) has completed a 1GW floating solar PV facility in the Shandong Province of China.
PV Tech's George Heynes (left) interviewed Aiko Solar's Thomas Bywater (right) at All-Energy Australia 2024. Image: Aiko Solar.
Sponsored

Aiko Solar on its Australian expansion plans and 15th anniversary

November 13, 2024
PV Tech spoke with Aiko Solar to learn more about the company's expansion plans in Australia and some of its latest products.
charset=Ascii
Premium

Will bifacial IBC be the ‘final’ crystalline silicon product?

November 13, 2024
PV Talk: ISC Konstanz co-founder Radovan Kopecek discusses his belief in bifacial back contact technology as the 'ultimate' c-Si product and why perovskite will not power the energy transition.
SPE said enhanced cybersecurity requirements should be introduced for components such as inverters. Image: BayWa r.e.

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

November 13, 2024
Lithuanian lawmakers have adopted legislation designed to limit the ability of Chinese inverter manufacturers to remotely access the country’s solar and wind power plants.
A 53MW solar plant from utility AGL in New South Wales. Image: AGL Energy.

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

November 13, 2024
The government of New South Wales, Australia, has released a new planning framework for large-scale renewable energy developments aiming to streamline planning decisions.
Image: Iberdrola Australia.

Iberdrola Australia pens PPA with 13 regional councils in New South Wales

November 13, 2024
Iberdrola Australia, a sub-division of utility giant Iberdrola, has secured power purchase agreements (PPAs) with 13 regional councils in New South Wales that will see part of the energy sourced from a large-scale solar PV power plant.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Azerbaijan to build 6GW of renewable energy by 2030

News

Australia’s New South Wales government releases new planning framework for large-scale solar PV

News

SOLV Energy remains top EPC contractor as US and Indian companies lead

News

Australia sees 1.4GW of renewable energy generation committed to in Q3 2024

News

Lithuania to block Chinese inverters with cybersecurity legislation

News

India to impose preliminary antidumping rates on solar glass imports

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit East Coast 2024

Solar Media Events
November 19, 2024
Philadelphia, USA

12th bifi PV Workshop 2024

Solar Media Events
November 20, 2024
Zhuhai, China

Energy Storage Awards 2024

Solar Media Events
November 21, 2024
London, UK

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Málaga, Spain

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
November 26, 2024
Warsaw, Poland
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.