Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Peak Energy breaks ground on 65MWp solar project in Philippines

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Southeast Asia, Asia & Oceania

Latest

Trinasolar, Holosolis ink TOPCon patent licence agreement in Europe

News

India adds 2.8GW rooftop solar in H1 2025, up 158% year-on-year

News

Huasun claims 34.02% efficiency on HJT-perovskite tandem cell

News

Peak Energy breaks ground on 65MWp solar project in Philippines

News

China’s top four solar manufacturers suffer US$1.54 billion in losses in H1 2025

News

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

News

Fraunhofer ISE to build pilot TOPCon cell line to support 4GW Talon PV US facility

News

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

News

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

News

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The project is scheduled to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2027. Image: Unsplash.

Singapore-headquartered independent power producer Peak Energy has broken ground on a 65MWp solar project in Isabela, in the Cagayan Valley region of northeast Luzon, Philippines. 

The plant is expected to generate over 68GWh of clean power annually, and is scheduled to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2027.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial
  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to the firm, the Philippines is considered one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive markets for renewables. The government aims to raise the share of clean energy to 35% of the power mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040. 

“This project illustrates how we approach our regional development: focusing on high-quality sites, securing the fundamentals fast, and ensuring projects meet the expectations of our customers,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy  

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific, with 300MW operating and 1GW in development. Its portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. The company pursues utility-scale projects, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and storage, and is wholly owned by US-based infrastructure investor Stonepeak. 

In July 2024, Peak Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a 50MW rooftop solar portfolio in South Korea. The agreement, reached with Korean module maker Shinsung E&G and YSP, followed government initiatives to boost solar deployment. 

independent power producer, peak energy, philippines, pv power plants, solar pv, southeast asia

Read Next

The manufacturing will now be split across multiple sites in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and potentially other Indian states. Image: Waaree Energies.

India adds 2.8GW rooftop solar in H1 2025, up 158% year-on-year

September 3, 2025
India has added 2.8GW of rooftop solar in H1 2025, a 158% year-on-year surge from just 1.1GW in the same period last year.
Huasun perovskite cell

Huasun claims 34.02% efficiency on HJT-perovskite tandem cell

September 3, 2025
Huasun claims it has set new record efficiencies for HJT-perovskite tandem solar cells at both laboratory and commercial scales.
Solar PV project from Q Energy built in Spain

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

September 2, 2025
Q Energy has reached financial close for Taurus B, a portfolio of seven solar PV plants in Spain with a combined capacity of 251.71MWp.
Image: GES

GES to build 695MW AES Andes co-located renewables project in Chile

September 2, 2025
Spanish construction firm GES (Global Energy Services) has secured a contract to build a roughly 700MW solar-wind-storage hybrid project in Chile.
The project, named Parliament Solar, is expected to generate approximately 1,100GWh of clean energy annually. Image: Ingeteam.

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

September 2, 2025
Ingeteam has supplied its INGECON SUN 3Power Series C liquid-cooled central PV inverters for a 640MW solar PV plant in Texas.
SMA solar headquarters

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

September 2, 2025
SMA Solar has forecast financial losses and further restructuring measures in 2025, as it responds to falling sales and a “challenging” market for residential and commercial renewable energy installations.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Q Energy secures financing for 252MW PV portfolio in Spain

News

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

News

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

News

Fraunhofer ISE to build pilot TOPCon cell line to support 4GW Talon PV US facility

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.