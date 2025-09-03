Peak Energy breaks ground on 65MWp solar project in Philippines

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

According to the firm, the Philippines is considered one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive markets for renewables. The government aims to raise the share of clean energy to 35% of the power mix by 2030 and 50% by 2040.

“This project illustrates how we approach our regional development: focusing on high-quality sites, securing the fundamentals fast, and ensuring projects meet the expectations of our customers,” said Gavin Adda, CEO of Peak Energy

Headquartered in Singapore, Peak Energy develops, owns and operates renewable assets across Asia Pacific, with 300MW operating and 1GW in development. Its portfolio spans Japan, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia. The company pursues utility-scale projects, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and storage, and is wholly owned by US-based infrastructure investor Stonepeak.

In July 2024, Peak Energy signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a 50MW rooftop solar portfolio in South Korea. The agreement, reached with Korean module maker Shinsung E&G and YSP, followed government initiatives to boost solar deployment.