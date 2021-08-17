Solar Media
News

Petitions call for US investigation into 'illegal' circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

By Liam Stoker
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Americas

Latest

Sunworks boosted by Solcius deal as residential revenue jumps

News

Petitions call for US investigation into ‘illegal’ circumvention of solar antidumping measures via Southeast Asian entities

News

Spain to hold auction for 3.3GW of solar PV and wind in October

News

ReNew Power completes merger with SPAC RMG II

News

US residential solar prices fall by largest amount since 2017

News

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

Features, Interviews

Shift to 100% renewables may lead to nearly 10-fold rise in number of solar jobs by 2050

News

Encavis sees revenue rise thanks to new Spanish solar projects

News

TZS profits soar as 210mm wafer plans take shape

News

Brazil’s Cemig confirms 4.8GW of entries for solar and wind auction

News
The coalition is protesting against alleged illegal circumvention of antidumping measures. Image: Flickr/Luke Price.

Petitions have been filed in the US requesting the launch of investigations into several solar manufacturers accused of circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties by using entities based in Southeast Asia.

Wiley, a law firm based in Washington, DC, has filed the petitions on behalf of an alliance of companies dubbed American Solar Manufacturers Against Chinese Circumvention, or A-SMACC. The alliance suggests that solar imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are unlawfully circumventing antidumping and countervailing duties in place on China and should be acted against.

A statement from A-SMACC and published by Wiley said the filing, lodged with the US Department of Commerce, would ensure that the playing field for American solar manufacturers is level and “ready for the scaled investments necessary to address climate change”.

“For too long, obvious circumvention of antidumping and countervailing duties on Chinese solar products has hobbled the US industry, eviscerated our supply chains, and put our clean energy future at risk. It is time for America to lead in this critical sector.

“While Chinese companies now almost exclusively export to the United States from Southeast Asia, the vast majority of manufacturing, research and development, and capital investment remain in China. In cases like this the law is clear; the duties on Chinese solar products should be extended to circumventing entities,” the statement reads.

While the petitions have yet to be published by the US Department of Commerce at the time of publication, Wiley has revealed they request investigation into a host of solar cell and module manufacturers with facilities in Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, including JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Trina Solar, Talesun, Astronergy and LONGi, amongst others.

Members of A-SMACC have not yet been revealed. The alliance is being advised by Tim Brightbill and Laura El-Sabaawi, both partners at Wiley.

Wiley, rebranded from Wiley Rein in January 2020, and Tim Brightbill have history in acting on international trade disputes relating to solar PV. Brightbill was counsel for SolarWorld as it petitioned alongside Suniva for Section 201 tariffs to be applied to solar module imports from China, tariffs which remain in place today.

How JA Solar’s premium modules benefit Europe’s residential, commercial and utility PV segments

26 August 2021
In this webinar, JA Solar will present its product portfolio based on the latest technologies to improve your PV projects, ensuring maximum reliability and performance. During the webinar we will receive insight from JA Solar about its solar technology roadmap and how the manufacturer is providing customers with innovative solutions to suit their needs, while we will also analyse how to determine the best product solution for each solar project.

The importance of product reliability and system value of a 600W+ module in achieving the lowest LCOE

2 September 2021
As the solar market continues to grow and become cost-competitive with fossil fuels in markets across the world, the industry’s focus has become one of ensuring the best possible levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for each project. This equation, however, takes into account far more than just the cost or power of the modules and other components, and now the solar industry must learn to incorporate factors such as product reliability, mechanical load and overall system value to truly optimise LCOE and deliver a project that can stand up to the elements. In this webinar, Trina Solar will be joined by experts from Fraunhofer ISE to discuss the need to incorporate these values into project economics.
Read Next

Q&A: JA Solar’s Henning Schulze talks European strategy, vertical integration and solar module procurement

August 17, 2021
PV Tech speaks to JA Solar’s Henning Schulze about the module manufacturer’s European strategy, how vertical integration is helping it mitigate supply chain volatility and why lessons from the stock market can help guide solar module purchasing.
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: Could a US budget bill amendment end up stymying utility-scale solar growth?

August 13, 2021
An amendment added to the US budget resolution bill this week seeks to prevent renewables projects using technology built in China from claiming federal funds and subsidies. Liam Stoker explores the amendment’s potential to disrupt solar deployment.

US Senate passes landmark infrastructure bill as attention turns to solar ITC extension

August 10, 2021
The US Senate has passed the landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill, paving the way for US$1.2 trillion of investment into the nation’s infrastructure.

Aurora Solar bolsters solar software portfolio with Folsom Labs acquisition

August 10, 2021
Solar sales and design software provider Aurora Solar is to bolster its offering by acquiring Folsom Labs, the developer of HelioScope, a solar design software solution aimed at the commercial sector.
PV Tech Premium

Editor’s column: IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ must be policymakers’ watershed moment to match rhetoric with action

August 10, 2021
Liam Stoker reflects on the IPCC’s ‘Code Red’ warning over climate change, what it means for the world’s renewables sector and, crucially, why it is time for policymakers to match rhetoric with action.

Xinyi Solar boasts doubling of H1 profits but warns over solar glass headwinds

August 9, 2021
Solar glass provider Xinyi Solar has reported a more-than-doubling of profits in H1 2021, but warned that weaker demand and lower prices for solar glass will dampen its results in the second half of the year.

