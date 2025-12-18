Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

By JP Casey
December 18, 2025
Markets & Finance, Companies
Americas

Latest

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

News

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Features, Interviews

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

News

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

News

AMEA Power commissions 120MW solar PV plant in Tunisia, country’s largest

News

Unlocking maximum value from G12 modules on tracker systems

Features, Guest Blog

Grenergy secures funding for 172MW Ayora solar PV plant in Spain

News

Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

News

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

Ib vogt sells 95.18MW Baobab solar PV plant in Spain

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Petrobras-Lightsource bp signing ceremony.
Petrobras will now own a stake in a project development pipeline of up to 1.5GW of ‘more advanced’ assets. Image: Guarim de Lorena.

Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras has acquired 49.9% of solar developer Lightsource bp’s subsidiaries in Brazil, for an amount of money Petrobras described as “not materially significant” for the company.

Following the deal, Petrobras and Lightsource bp will operate the Brazilian portfolio through a joint venture. This portfolio consists of the 232MW Milagres solar park in the northeastern state of Ceará, plus a 1-1.5GW pipeline of projects in “more advanced stages of development”, alongside projects at a less developed stage, for which Petrobras did not provide further information.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Petrobras described the investment as a “significant and strategic step” into the solar PV generation space, which aligns with the company’s five-year plan, announced earlier this year, that aims to invest in the energy transition. The company plans to commit US$13 billion into clean technologies by the end of the decade, of which US$1.8 billion will go towards onshore solar PV and wind generation alone. Other features of the plan include a goal of reaching carbon neutrality among operations by 2050.

This transition comes as both Brazil and the world’s energy mix shift towards a greater reliance on renewable power. Figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Petrobras forecast the contribution of renewable power in Brazil’s energy mix to increase from 53% in 2023 to 64% in 2050; over the same period, the contribution of oil to the country’s energy mix is expected to fall from 33% to 23%.

However, despite these trends, Petrobras’ five-year plan also includes an emphasis to “focus on oil and gas”, highlighting that fossil fuel generation remains a priority for the company. Indeed, earlier this year, fellow oil and gas major BP divested its interests in Lightsource, its solar development arm, and the fact that Petrobras invested a “not materially significant” amount of money in the Lightsource acquisition suggests the solar development company is not a priority for either oil and gas major.

acquisitions, americas, brazil, energy transition, lightsource bp, mergers and acquisitions, petrobras

Read Next

A Doral Renewables solar project.

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

December 17, 2025
Doral Renewables has signed a PPA to sell power generated at its 270MW Lambs Draw solar PV project, which will be built in Kansas.
Components from Voltage Energy.

UL Solutions grants 9703 certification to Voltage Energy 2kV EBOS products

December 16, 2025
Voltage Energy has received what it calls the solar industry’s first full-system 2kV EBOS certification from UL Solutions.
The Ridgely solar project in Tennessee.

US solar module prices stabilise at US$0.28/W in November

December 12, 2025
US solar PV module prices have stabilised at just over US$0.28/W in the three months to November 2025, according to Anza.
Darren Van't Hof headshot.

SEIA appoints Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO

December 10, 2025
The US SEIA has named board chair Darren Van’t Hof as interim president and CEO, to begin work 20 January 2026.
Solar panels in the US.

World hits ‘heroic achievement’ of 1TW of operating utility-scale solar capacity

December 10, 2025
The global utility-scale solar PV sector has exceeded the threshold of 1TW of operating capacity, according to Wiki-Solar.
The Serra da Babilônia hybrid power plant in Brazil.

Equinor starts operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project

December 9, 2025
Equinor has started commercial operations at its first hybrid solar-plus-wind project in the Brazilian state of Bahia.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

News

Ecoprogetti installs 400MW TOPCon, HJT manufacturing plant in Oman for AACE

News

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

News

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

News

EU identifies solar inverters as ‘high-risk’ in new Security Doctrine

News

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland