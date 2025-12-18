Petrobras acquires 49.9% stake in Lightsource bp’s Brazilian subsidiaries

Petrobras described the investment as a “significant and strategic step” into the solar PV generation space, which aligns with the company’s five-year plan, announced earlier this year, that aims to invest in the energy transition. The company plans to commit US$13 billion into clean technologies by the end of the decade, of which US$1.8 billion will go towards onshore solar PV and wind generation alone. Other features of the plan include a goal of reaching carbon neutrality among operations by 2050.

This transition comes as both Brazil and the world’s energy mix shift towards a greater reliance on renewable power. Figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and Petrobras forecast the contribution of renewable power in Brazil’s energy mix to increase from 53% in 2023 to 64% in 2050; over the same period, the contribution of oil to the country’s energy mix is expected to fall from 33% to 23%.

However, despite these trends, Petrobras’ five-year plan also includes an emphasis to “focus on oil and gas”, highlighting that fossil fuel generation remains a priority for the company. Indeed, earlier this year, fellow oil and gas major BP divested its interests in Lightsource, its solar development arm, and the fact that Petrobras invested a “not materially significant” amount of money in the Lightsource acquisition suggests the solar development company is not a priority for either oil and gas major.