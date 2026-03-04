PPA prices in North America set to rise ‘in the short-term’, according to kWh Analytics

“One Ohio utility, for example, has projected an additional 28GW of peak demand within five years, which is nearly 70% of the load growth experienced over the previous century,” Lehv told PV Tech. “Localised price increases in such markets have significantly outpaced national averages.

“At the same time, supply constraints persist: gas turbine delivery timelines have reportedly stretched from roughly two years to as much as five, limiting the speed at which conventional generation can respond.”

Lehv also pointed to challenges faced by the renewable energy industry in particular, as solar developers try to meet this demand for new power generation. He named “land acquisition, siting and interconnection” as key challenges for solar developers.

“Site selection will become increasingly important as the focus shifts to resilience and risk management in the face of continued climate volatility,” he continued. “At the same time, renewable energy developers can expect increased pressure to secure equipment and interconnect positions to meet begun-construction deadlines needed to receive enhanced tax credits.”

The rush to secure tax credits ahead of deadlines imposed by the Trump administration has been a feature of the US solar sector in recent months. Earlier this year, experts at Crux told PV Tech Premium that the end of tax credit availability could push investors towards solar-plus-storage projects, which are a more attractive investment without the kind of tax credit support that was consistently available under the Biden administration. This uncertainty has introduced a degree of what Lehv calls “upward pressure” on PPA prices in North America.

“These developments illustrate how structural supply–demand imbalance is already exerting upward pressure on power and PPA pricing in certain regions,” he said.

PV Tech Premium will speak to kWh Analytics CEO Jason Kaminsky on trends in solar project insurance next week, as part of our ongoing coverage of the finances of the US energy transition.

