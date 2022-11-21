Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

The PHENEX module from Philadelphia Solar. Image: Philadelphia Solar.

Jordanian solar manufacturer Philadelphia Solar has entered into a joint venture (JV) with US-based Translucent Energy to establish a manufacturing facility in the US. The factory is expected to produce 1.2GW of capacity, with production scheduled to begin by 2024.

The JV has yet to confirm the location of the new facility, but COO of Translucent Energy Philip Martin said that the search had been narrowed down to three states. The location is expected to be announced in December.

Initial production will be focused on mono-PERC solar panels, with a planned transition to heterojunction technology in 2025.

“With global supply chains facing unprecedented disruption, many US-based solar developers are struggling to find a reliable and cost-effective source for their solar panels. The exceptional response we are seeing from developers demonstrates that our joint venture addresses a key market need,” said Nour Mousa, CEO of Translucent Energy.

Philip Martin said: “We are looking to set up full manufacturing – ingot, wafer and everything else – and introducing heterojunction technology here in the US.”

Philadelphia Solar currently sources its solar cells and wafers from Thailand, a practice that the US market has been wrestling with recently as over 240 companies called on the secretary of commerce to veto proposed anti-circumvention tariffs affecting imports from Southeast Asia.

Last week, Enel North America announced its intention to build a 3GW cell and module factory in the US. First Solar has also made plans to open a 3.5GW Alabama factory as domestic manufacturing sees an uptick following the Inflation Reduction Act.