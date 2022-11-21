Subscribe
Philadelphia Solar, Translucent Energy form JV to open 1.2GW US solar factory

By Will Norman
RWE plans renewables profit share with German authorities to improve local acceptance of energy transition

News

Vietnam and Indonesia’s different G7 funding appetites foreshadow their solar futures

Editors' Blog, Features

Juwi commissions solar-plus-storage project at Egyptian gold mine

News

Econergy receives US$259 million investment for European renewables pipeline

News

First Solar to supply Intersect Power with further 4.9GWdc of modules

News

PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

News

Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US

News

More than 240 solar companies urge Commerce to reject AD/CVD case

News

First Solar selects Alabama for 3.5GWdc module manufacturing factory

News
The PHENEX module from Philadelphia Solar. Image: Philadelphia Solar.

Jordanian solar manufacturer Philadelphia Solar has entered into a joint venture (JV) with US-based Translucent Energy to establish a manufacturing facility in the US. The factory is expected to produce 1.2GW of capacity, with production scheduled to begin by 2024.

The JV has yet to confirm the location of the new facility, but COO of Translucent Energy Philip Martin said that the search had been narrowed down to three states. The location is expected to be announced in December.

Initial production will be focused on mono-PERC solar panels, with a planned transition to heterojunction technology in 2025.

“With global supply chains facing unprecedented disruption, many US-based solar developers are struggling to find a reliable and cost-effective source for their solar panels. The exceptional response we are seeing from developers demonstrates that our joint venture addresses a key market need,” said Nour Mousa, CEO of Translucent Energy.

Philip Martin said: “We are looking to set up full manufacturing – ingot, wafer and everything else – and introducing heterojunction technology here in the US.”

Philadelphia Solar currently sources its solar cells and wafers from Thailand, a practice that the US market has been wrestling with recently as over 240 companies called on the secretary of commerce to veto proposed anti-circumvention tariffs affecting imports from Southeast Asia.

Last week, Enel North America announced its intention to build a 3GW cell and module factory in the US. First Solar has also made plans to open a 3.5GW Alabama factory as domestic manufacturing sees an uptick following the Inflation Reduction Act.

PV CellTech

14 March 2023
PV CellTech will be return to Berlin on 14-15 March 2023 and looking at the competing technologies and roadmaps for PV cell mass production during 2024-2026.

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

6 June 2023
Join us in Napa to unlock the key to reliable PV module supply to the U.S. market in 2023 & 2024. We'll also be gathering the main players in the US solar market for some wine tasting!

UK Solar Summit

28 June 2023
Join us in London for 2 days as we look at the UK’s new landscape for utility & rooftop solar. Understand the new opportunities within this GW-plus annual market!
