Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Materials, Modules, Policy, Projects, Storage, Thin-Film
Americas

Latest

US House of Representatives passes US$369 billion Inflation Reduction Act, Biden expected to sign into law imminently

News

How can solar PV projects still make a profit against the backdrop of rising module, land and equipment costs?

News

REC Solar announces major recruitment drive in India as it ramps up HJT capacity growth

News

Jinchen to supply Waaree with 2.5GW module production line, takes total supplied to 10GW

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill with support for solar, clean energy mandates

News

ACWA Power posts strong H1 results as it continues its renewables expansion

News

US DOE launches US$675 million critical minerals R&D programme, calls for public input on direction

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

EDF’s 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California comes online

News

More than a third of Indian Discoms downgraded in latest assessment as sector debts tops US$13 billion

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US House of Representatives passed the Act with a vote of 220 to 207 in favour, with no Republicans supporting its passage. Image: National Urban League.

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The largest climate package in US history will now move to the desk of President Joe Biden, where it is expected to be signed into law as early as today.

Containing US$369 billion in energy security and climate change programmes over the next 10 years, the IRA passed in a party-line vote of 220 to 207 in the Democrat controlled House.

Joe Manchin – the obstructive Democratic Senator from West Virginia whose opposition had stymied Democrats’ efforts to pass the larger Build Back Better (BBB) bill – said he was “proud of our work to get [the IRA] across the finish line”. Manchin performed a dramatic U-turn at the end of last month, forcing a compromise for a slimmed down version of BBB, which became called the IRA.

Biden, who said on Friday that he was going to sign the Act into law this week, tweeted that the IRA would see the number of solar modules in the US rise from 240 million in 2021 to nearly one billion in eight years’ time. Citing data from the US Department of Energy (DOE), he said this was 300 million more modules than would have been possible without the IRA.

As part of the IRA, which has been described as the US’s “best chance to build a solar manufacturing base”, US$30 billion will be earmarked for production tax credits (PTC) to accelerate US clean energy manufacturing, while an additional US$10 billion of investment tax credits (ITC) will be provided to build clean technology manufacturing facilities, such as factories that make solar modules and other clean technologies.  

Under the proposals, the solar manufacturing tax credits are as follows:

  • Modules would receive US$0.07, multiplied by the capacity of the module (on a per direct current watt basis)
  • Thin-film or crystalline PV cells would get US$0.04, multiplied by the cell’s capacity (on a per direct current watt basis)
  • Wafers would secure US$12 per square metre
  • Polymeric backsheets would receive US$0.40 per square metre
  • Solar-grade polysilicon would get US$3 per kilogramme

Those credits are broadly in line with manufacturing support included in the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America (SEMA) Act, first proposed by Senator Jon Ossoff last year.

“For more than a century, our tax code has been weighted to promote fossil fuels, but now we’re just a presidential signature away from a level playing field that will unleash dramatic clean energy growth,” said Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE). “We cannot say that this bill alone will achieve our climate goals, but for the first time, it puts us on the path.”

As expected, the passing was warmly welcomed by the US solar industry, up stream and down, with many celebrating the certainty that the 10-year extension of tax credits would provide.

“Many companies have been holding back on renewable projects until they knew what the legislation would deliver, and now we have that certainty – and we have it for the next decade in the form of tax credits,” said John Billingsley, CEO of Texan renewables developer Tri Energy Global.

Indeed, US tracker manufacturer Nextracker said it had been investing in the expansion of its US supply chain but now, with the passing of the IRA, “it’s go time”.

“For the first time in decades, we have a meaningful policy to support not just using solar energy but making solar products here in the US,” said Michael Parr, executive director of the Ultra-Low Carbon Solar Alliance. “This bill is a major step forward for energy independence and catalyses the growth of a sustainable, resilient low-carbon solar supply chain by spurring much-needed expansion of domestic solar manufacturing.”

US thin-film manufacture First Solar’s CEO Mark Widmar said the IRA was a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to achieve energy security” and “facilitate the cycles of innovation necessary to ensure our country’s leadership in clean energy technology”.  

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), called the IRA the “most transformational clean energy package in history” as she welcomed its passing in the House.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will drive historic investments in clean energy deployment and manufacturing which will help create millions of new, well-paying careers.”

Moreover, under the scheme, the ITC, which is being extended to 30% from 26% until 2032, will apply to both commercial and residential systems from 2022 onwards. US residential solar installer Sunrun called that passing of the IRA a “historic moment”.

“It will boost US manufacturing, create millions of good-paying jobs, expand access and equity for those who need it most and improve grid stability and resilience,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell.

PV Tech’s sister site Energy-storage.news has examined what the IRA means for the US storage industry, with big implications for hybrid solar-plus-storage projects, which you can access here.

Full details of the IRA can be found on the US Congress website here.

PV Tech will be bringing you all the latest updates on the IRA as they come in, including a discussion with renewable energy lawyers regarding the legal ramifications of the Act. More to follow…

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

15 September 2022
Bifacial PV modules will be the dominant solar PV technology globally within one or two years; in the utility-scale sector, their market share is already above 70%. This webinar will provide a clear view on the successful implementation of bifacial technology, maximizing system performance and minimising LCoE.

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
biden, Inflation Reduction Act, investment tax credit, itc, itc extension, production tax credit, solar pv, us, us house of representatives

Read Next

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

August 11, 2022
German project developer Energiequelle has entered the Polish renewables market with an eye on 30 projects with more than 1GW of capacity.

Array Technologies ‘on the path to restoring historical margins’ as it rebounds from 2021

August 11, 2022
US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies has bounced back from a difficult 2021 by posting strong Q2 2022 financial results mainly due to its acquisition of STI Norland, while upcoming tailwinds could buoy its performance further still moving through the year.

OMERS takes US$100 million stake in ‘world’s largest’ solar O&M business NovaSource

August 10, 2022
OMERS Private Equity has acquired a minority stake in the Arizona-headquartered solar operations & maintenance (O&M) provider NovaSource Power Services.

FTC Solar’s revenue plummets from 2021 as it blames US import restrictions for dampening demand

August 10, 2022
US solar tracker manufacturer FTC Solar has cut its net losses compared with last quarter and Q2 2021 but has seen its revenue collapse, blaming a hostile solar environment in the US that has seen project delays and cancellations, which it said it now hoped was coming to an end.

Clearway Energy sees renewable sales rise 31%, while sale of thermal business provides massive cash injection

August 9, 2022
The passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could bolster opportunities for Clearway Energies, according to Roth Capital Partners.

District of Columbia regulator approves 73MW solar PPA for default power supply

August 9, 2022
The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (DCPSC) has approved a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with renewables developer Invenergy for 73MW of solar power to meet a 5% renewables target for district’s default electricity supply.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

REC Solar announces major recruitment drive in India as it ramps up HJT capacity growth

News

Jinchen to supply Waaree with 2.5GW module production line, takes total supplied to 10GW

News

Massachusetts governor signs climate bill with support for solar, clean energy mandates

News

Energiequelle enters Polish market for 1GW wind, solar

News

Canadian Solar plans US$9 billion polysilicon, cell and module factory in China

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 7, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

UK Solar Summit

Solar Media Events
September 14, 2022
London

Designed for success: Bifacial PV power plants built to last and to provide lowest LCoE

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022