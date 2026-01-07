Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

The total consideration for the joint development agreement amounts to AU$10.75 million (US$7.24 million), plus funding for development costs, with Pilot Energy expected to complete the formal joint development agreement by early to mid-February 2026.

The company has also secured an AU$500,000 short-term loan from existing shareholders to support immediate project requirements.

The Three Springs site was originally conceived as a 376MW solar PV project for which Pilot Energy received AU$11.5 million in funding. The transformation to a hybrid solar-plus-storage configuration reflects the growing demand for firmed renewable energy solutions that can provide consistent power output regardless of solar irradiance conditions.

“This entirely new project development responds to what the market requires, but it also provides Pilot flexibility for the proposed development of up to a 50MW data centre as a behind-the-meter customer,” said Brad Lingo, Managing Director of Pilot Energy.

Data centres represent a growing market segment for renewable energy developers due to their substantial and consistent electricity requirements.

The proposed 50MW data centre at Three Springs would require reliable baseload power, making the hybrid solar-BESS configuration particularly suitable for this application. The energy storage component ensures a continuous power supply during evening hours and periods of reduced solar generation.

Western Australia continues to attract significant renewable energy investment and development activity.

Pacific Energy and Horizon Power recently signed a 20-year power purchase agreement for a solar hybrid project in Western Australia, demonstrating the state’s commitment to renewable energy procurement.

The Pilbara region has also emerged as a focal point for solar technology, with AU$45 million in ARENA funding supporting the development of a solar technology testbed. This initiative aims to advance solar PV performance in challenging environmental conditions typical of remote mining operations.

In November, Pacific Energy also achieved a construction milestone in the state, completing solar module installation at a 35MW plant. These developments collectively demonstrate Western Australia’s growing role as a hub for renewable energy deployment.