Pilot Energy pivots Western Australian solar project to hybrid BESS in AU$10.75 million deal

By George Heynes
January 7, 2026
Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

Trinasolar secures solar PV module and tracker supply deals with ACWA Power

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

Consumers Energy starts operations at 250MW Michigan solar PV project

China to introduce stronger IP protections for solar PV

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

Why quality assurance in PV cell procurement matters more than ever

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

The total consideration for the joint development agreement amounts to AU$10.75 million. Image: Pilot Energy.

Oil and gas explorer Pilot Energy has entered into a binding head of agreement with SN Energy Australia for the joint development of a new solar-plus-storage project at Three Springs, Western Australia.

The agreement transforms the previously planned 376MW standalone utility-scale solar PV project into a hybrid facility featuring a battery energy storage system (BESS) designed to support a proposed 50MW data centre.

The total consideration for the joint development agreement amounts to AU$10.75 million (US$7.24 million), plus funding for development costs, with Pilot Energy expected to complete the formal joint development agreement by early to mid-February 2026.

The company has also secured an AU$500,000 short-term loan from existing shareholders to support immediate project requirements.

The Three Springs site was originally conceived as a 376MW solar PV project for which Pilot Energy received AU$11.5 million in funding. The transformation to a hybrid solar-plus-storage configuration reflects the growing demand for firmed renewable energy solutions that can provide consistent power output regardless of solar irradiance conditions.

“This entirely new project development responds to what the market requires, but it also provides Pilot flexibility for the proposed development of up to a 50MW data centre as a behind-the-meter customer,” said Brad Lingo, Managing Director of Pilot Energy.

Data centres represent a growing market segment for renewable energy developers due to their substantial and consistent electricity requirements.

The proposed 50MW data centre at Three Springs would require reliable baseload power, making the hybrid solar-BESS configuration particularly suitable for this application. The energy storage component ensures a continuous power supply during evening hours and periods of reduced solar generation.

Western Australia continues to attract significant renewable energy investment and development activity.

Pacific Energy and Horizon Power recently signed a 20-year power purchase agreement for a solar hybrid project in Western Australia, demonstrating the state’s commitment to renewable energy procurement.

The Pilbara region has also emerged as a focal point for solar technology, with AU$45 million in ARENA funding supporting the development of a solar technology testbed. This initiative aims to advance solar PV performance in challenging environmental conditions typical of remote mining operations.

In November, Pacific Energy also achieved a construction milestone in the state, completing solar module installation at a 35MW plant. These developments collectively demonstrate Western Australia’s growing role as a hub for renewable energy deployment.

Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).

Seven-bank syndicate backs Potentia Energy’s AU$830 million renewables expansion in Australia

January 6, 2026
Potentia Energy has raised AU$830 million in portfolio financing to support its renewable energy operations and development across Australia.
Solar PV array system

200MW Colombian PV project given environmental green light

January 6, 2026
The Colombian National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) has granted environmental approval to a 200MW solar PV project in the Chiriguaná area of Northern Colombia.
Solar module testing.

UNSW: Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average

January 6, 2026
Up to one-fifth of solar PV modules degrade 1.5 times faster than average, according to new research from the University of New South Wales.
The 180MW Parque Solar Anchoris in Argentina began commercial operations

Genneia starts operations at 140MW solar PV plant in Argentina

January 5, 2026
Argentinian renewables developer Genneia has reached commercial operations at its 140MW Parque Solar San Rafael in Argentina.
Allon Raveh, Chairman and CEO of Nofar USA

Nofar Energy to buy 1GW US solar portfolio from bankrupt Pine Gate

January 5, 2026
Israeli renewable energy developer Nofar Energy will acquire an almost 1GW US utility-scale solar portfolio from bankrupt IPP Pine Gate Renewables.
A BRUC solar project.

BRUC raises US$554 million to refinance debt, add storage to 858MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

January 5, 2026
BRUC has raised €474 million (US$554 million) to facilitate the addition of BESS to an 858MW Spanish solar portfolio.
