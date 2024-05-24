Subscribe To Premium
Pivot Energy, Rivian to build 60MW community solar in Illinois, US

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Pivot Energy, Rivian to build 60MW community solar in Illinois, US

Through the partnership, Rivian has committed to purchase renewable energy certificates generated from 50MW of solar PV. Image: Pivot Energy.

US independent power producer Pivot Energy and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian have partnered to build 60MW of community solar in Illinois, US.

Rivian has committed to purchase renewable energy certificates (REC) generated from 50MW of solar PV, while subscribing to the remaining 10MW of community solar from Pivot Energy that will power its manufacturing facility in the state.

According to Pivot Energy, partnering with the EV maker will allow for the buildout of solar capacity in locations that are more fossil fuel dependent. PV Tech contacted Pivot Energy regarding the timeframe for the construction of the project and its expected commercial operational date.

The two companies will invest $5,000 per MW built in local community organisations, which will, among other things, reduce the energy burden for low-income families.

Mat Elmore, SVP of strategic accounts at Pivot Energy, said: “This marks a significant step in scaling up renewables nationwide by providing a blueprint for how the auto industry can expand their energy impact in areas that need it most.”

Corporate community solar

This is the latest partnership Pivot Energy signed with a company for community solar projects. Last March, US retail giant Walmart invested in 19 solar projects across the US, 15 of which were community solar projects.The partnership between the companies was made through a tax equity investment for the construction, operation and maintenance of the solar portfolio.

