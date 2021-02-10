Solar Media
News

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

By Liam Stoker
Manufacturing, Power Plants
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

Features, Interviews

Enphase Energy to expand solar design outfit further with acquisition

News

Enel Green Power launches agrophotovoltaics research projects in southern Europe

News

UAE solar capacity to increase fourfold by end of 2025 thanks to ‘robust’ development pipeline

News

Macquarie raises US$1.94 billion for wind and solar portfolio

News

LONGi secures major polysilicon supply deal from OCI Malaysia and 46GW of solar glass from Flat Glass

News

PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

News

Solar outstrips natural gas in new US energy capacity

News

JinkoSolar strengthens partnership with Tongwei

News

‘Huge potential’ for floating PV in Portugal’s next solar auction

News
Iberdrola’s Nunez de Balbao solar farm, currently Europe’s largest operational PV plant. Image: Iberdrola.

The February 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to stream and asks the question: Could deployment in 2021 top 200GW?

We reflect on recent market forecasts and asks just how much solar could be deployed in 2021 against a backdrop of gigawatt-scale supply contracts and national auctions.

Meanwhile, Andy explores how utility-scale battery storage systems just keep getting bigger on the back of a recently-announced 1.2GW battery earmarked for Australia.

There’s also discussion around how grid services contracts continue to mature and why battery storage was frozen out of Spain’s recent renewables auction.

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

battery storage, bloombergnef, manufacturing, overcapacity, podcast, solar media podcast, utility-scale solar

Q&A: Jinergy CEO Liyou Yang discusses the three steps to taking heterojunction manufacturing forward

February 10, 2021
As the technology continues to mature, the race to successfully commercialise and drive heterojunction (HJT) manufacturing to the multi-gigawatt level is getting increasingly competitive. PV Tech spoke to Jinergy chief executive officer Liyou Yang to determine what the remaining challenges are in relation to mass HJT manufacturing, and how close the industry may be to it.

Plans announced for 1GW solar park in Brazilian state of Piauí

February 8, 2021
Brazilian company JKL Energy is planning to develop a 1GW solar PV project in the state of Piauí, the local government has announced.

Southern Power to co-locate 160MW of storage at Californian solar sites

February 5, 2021
US wholesale energy provider Southern Power is adding battery energy storage to two solar sites in California.

Impax sells the Netherlands’ largest solar farm

January 25, 2021
Solar asset manager completes sale of the Netherlands' largest solar farm following completion by UK-based developer last year.

PODCAST: Huge additions in solar PV and the world’s largest battery storage system

January 12, 2021
The Solar Media Podcast returns for a new season to mark the new year. In this first episode of 2021, sponsored by SKE Engineering, Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker cast their gazes at the horizon and profile what the immediate future holds for the solar and storage industries.

What is driving the mass wave of solar manufacturer capacity expansions?

January 11, 2021
The China-based PV manufacturing industry has been in a massive capacity expansion phase since 2019. This intensified in the first quarter of 2020 but had eased off through the year, but the cumulative figures are jaw dropping, which has led to real fears of overcapacity in 2021.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Trends and opportunities in UK and Ireland battery storage

Upcoming Webinars
February 16, 2021

Energy Storage Summit

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2021

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
March 9, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021
