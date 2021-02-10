PODCAST: 200GW of solar in 2021?

Iberdrola’s Nunez de Balbao solar farm, currently Europe’s largest operational PV plant. Image: Iberdrola.

The February 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast is now available to stream and asks the question: Could deployment in 2021 top 200GW?

We reflect on recent market forecasts and asks just how much solar could be deployed in 2021 against a backdrop of gigawatt-scale supply contracts and national auctions.

Meanwhile, Andy explores how utility-scale battery storage systems just keep getting bigger on the back of a recently-announced 1.2GW battery earmarked for Australia.

There’s also discussion around how grid services contracts continue to mature and why battery storage was frozen out of Spain’s recent renewables auction.

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;