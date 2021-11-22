Solar Media
PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

More bang for your buck: when and why to repower solar PV

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

Czech utility CEZ to acquire Belectric from RWE

SolarPower Europe pushes 45% target, says would add an extra 210GW of solar by 2030

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

Dutch installer Zonneplan launches maiden smart grid system that tracks prices in real time

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

The Glasgow Climate Pact saw language around a coal phase out watered down at the last minute after interventions from China and India.

Greta Thunberg’s verdict remains unchanged, but is the climate activist too pessimistic on the Glasgow Climate Pact, or is she right to dismiss the agreement?

We look to answer that question on the November 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, brought to you in collaboration with Solar Energy UK, where we explore the various goings on at the summit and ponder where the solar, energy storage and clean tech sectors go from here.

Elsewhere, Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe detail yet another frantic month in the US for renewables policy, and Liam speaks to a trio of renewables stakeholders about their key takeaways from COP26.

You can stream the podcast below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

climate change, cop 26, decarbonisation, energy storage, greta thunberg, jennifer granholm, podcast, policy, regulation, Solar Energy UK, solar media podcast, us solar

First Solar secures 5.4GW module supply deal with Lightsource bp and bp

November 22, 2021
First Solar is to provide PV project developer Lightsource bp and energy major bp with up to 5.4GW of its thin film modules as part of the manufacturer’s largest supply order to date.

Biden’s Build Back Better plan passes House as Senate battle looms

November 22, 2021
The US House of Representatives has passed Joe Biden’s Build Back Better act, which now moves to the Senate where negotiations will continue over the legislation that includes clean energy and climate investments totalling US$555 billion.

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

November 19, 2021
Utility-scale renewables developer Intersect Power has secured US$2.6 billion in financing for the construction and operations of a portfolio of solar and energy storage projects in California and Texas.

Prospect14 sells 1GWdc development portfolio of PV, solar-plus-storage in PJM

November 18, 2021
Renewables developer and investment firm Prospect14 has sold around 1GWdc of solar and solar-plus-storage projects in Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Deciphering CBP’s WRO guidance: What the updated FAQ changes and what uncertainty remains

November 17, 2021
Following the US Customs and Border Protection's updated guidance on its WRO on silicon metal products, PV Tech Premium speaks to legal experts on what’s changed for solar imports.

China sets initial 2022 solar subsidy pot at US$357.2m

November 17, 2021
China has revealed its initial subsidy limits for existing renewables projects in 2022, however it remains to be seen whether the funding is to be topped up.

Macquarie to buy majority stake in French solar platform Apex Energies

Competitive tenders and razor-thin margins: medium-term expectations for PV in MENA

JA Solar to build 5GW module facility, 2GW hybrid renewables project in Liaoning

Canadian Solar halts solar cell expansions, ramps up module assembly plans in response to looming overcapacity

Intersect Power secures US$2.6bn financing for 2.2GW of PV, 1.4GWh of energy storage

Hanwha buys large stake in REC Silicon, looks to restart US polysilicon production

