PODCAST: Is the Glasgow Climate Pact a COP out? US PV module supply to rebound

The Glasgow Climate Pact saw language around a coal phase out watered down at the last minute after interventions from China and India.

Greta Thunberg’s verdict remains unchanged, but is the climate activist too pessimistic on the Glasgow Climate Pact, or is she right to dismiss the agreement?

We look to answer that question on the November 2021 episode of the Solar Media Podcast, brought to you in collaboration with Solar Energy UK, where we explore the various goings on at the summit and ponder where the solar, energy storage and clean tech sectors go from here.

Elsewhere, Liam Stoker and Andy Colthorpe detail yet another frantic month in the US for renewables policy, and Liam speaks to a trio of renewables stakeholders about their key takeaways from COP26.

