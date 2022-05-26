PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

JinkoSolar’s n-type Tiger Neo module mounted to Soltec trackers at Intersolar Europe 2022. Image: PV Tech.

The Solar Media Podcast returns to discuss the continued rise of TOPCon PV modules and energy storage demand throughout Europe.

Fresh from Intersolar Europe 2022, the PV Tech and Energy-Storage.news editorial teams reflect on the exhibition and what it means for a European solar renaissance – both upstream and downstream – with the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan providing the perfect backdrop.

There’s also talk of the stress currently felt in the energy storage supply chain, a look at how the supplier – customer relationship has changed in renewables after more than a year of surging prices and a detailed assessment of which energy storage markets are on the rise.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel