PODCAST: TOPCon’s takeover and Europe’s surging energy storage demand

By PV Tech
JinkoSolar’s n-type Tiger Neo module mounted to Soltec trackers at Intersolar Europe 2022. Image: PV Tech.

The Solar Media Podcast returns to discuss the continued rise of TOPCon PV modules and energy storage demand throughout Europe.

Fresh from Intersolar Europe 2022, the PV Tech and Energy-Storage.news editorial teams reflect on the exhibition and what it means for a European solar renaissance – both upstream and downstream – with the European Commission’s REPowerEU plan providing the perfect backdrop.

There’s also talk of the stress currently felt in the energy storage supply chain, a look at how the supplier – customer relationship has changed in renewables after more than a year of surging prices and a detailed assessment of which energy storage markets are on the rise.

The podcast can be streamed below:

Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor’s Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
PV Tech Premium

‘2023 belongs to EPCs’: How Sterling and Wilson sees PV challenges and alternate supply chains unfolding

May 25, 2022
Solar EPC Sterling and Wilson believes an easing of PV module supply concerns, the rise of alternate supply chains and a gigawatt-scale green hydrogen market will drive both short- and medium-term growth for PV developers and EPCs.

Convergent provides ‘non-wires alternative’ to transmission upgrade with New York PV-storage system

May 25, 2022
Energy storage solutions provider Convergent Energy + Power has completed a solar-plus-storage plant in Upstate New York that was built as a ‘non-wires alternative’ to more expensive network upgrades.

Module inflation lowers returns for 25GW of India solar, 5GW at particularly high risk

May 25, 2022
Module price increases, higher raw material costs and logistical challenges will pull down the return on equity (ROE) for 25GW of India solar projects, with 5GW of those at high risk given when they submitted their bids.

Solar worst-performing renewable as downtime days nearly double due to supply chain problems

May 25, 2022
Supply chain woes, spiralling energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic have reversed the downward trend in average business interruption (BI) claims for renewables developers, with sector-wide average business downtime days up by 38% on 2016.  

Grenergy eyeing EU solar expansion following REPowerEU plan

May 24, 2022
Spanish renewables developer Grenergy is looking to expand its presence in Europe in five new markets in the wake of the continent's REPowerEU plan.

PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

May 24, 2022
The European Union’s solar strategy has established a 740GWdc deployment target and a raft of supportive measures, but what does it and the REPowerEU plan mean for the industry? PV Tech Insights will answer all of your questions in our upcoming webinar.

