Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

The combined companies have a total installed base of more than 3GW. Image: Polar Racking via Twitter.

PV mounting systems provider Polar Racking has acquired Axsus Solar, adding the Axsus Sol-X single-axis tracker to its product portfolio in the process.

Canada-headquartered Polar Racking said the Sol-X has fewer components, a quick installation process and requires less ground preparation than alternatives.

“The Sol-X is a great addition to the Polar product line and will expand our potential by giving us access to a market that’s increasingly choosing trackers over fixed-tilt systems as a result of their higher revenue generation,” said Robert Souliere, formerly a member of the Axsus team who has been appointed director of operations and construction at Polar Racking.

Specialising in commercial and utility-scale ground-mount, single-axis tracker and carport solar solutions, Polar Racking now has an install base of more than 3GW with the addition of Axsus.

Other M&A deals in the tracker segment this year include US-headquartered manufacturer FTC Solar acquiring Chinese peer HX Tracker while Array Technologies completed its acquisition of Spain’s STI Norland in January.