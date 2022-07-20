Subscribe
Polar Racking acquires single-axis tracker manufacturer Axsus Solar

By Jules Scully
Octopus launches AU$10bn renewables platform, acquires Australia's largest PV plant

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

Aurora Solar aims to reduce soft costs of solar installs through new AI tools

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Hybrid solar-storage projects gain ground in South Africa, Puerto Rico and Hawaii

Silicon metal provider Elkem toasts record earnings

GAF Energy to build solar shingle factory in Texas

Keppel, Ocean Sun to pilot membrane-based floating PV project in Singapore

Totalenergies launches legal action against Trina Solar alleging breach of contract, fraud over US$300m order

US government approves 500MW co-located project in California desert

The combined companies have a total installed base of more than 3GW. Image: Polar Racking via Twitter.

PV mounting systems provider Polar Racking has acquired Axsus Solar, adding the Axsus Sol-X single-axis tracker to its product portfolio in the process.

Canada-headquartered Polar Racking said the Sol-X has fewer components, a quick installation process and requires less ground preparation than alternatives.

“The Sol-X is a great addition to the Polar product line and will expand our potential by giving us access to a market that’s increasingly choosing trackers over fixed-tilt systems as a result of their higher revenue generation,” said Robert Souliere, formerly a member of the Axsus team who has been appointed director of operations and construction at Polar Racking.

Specialising in commercial and utility-scale ground-mount, single-axis tracker and carport solar solutions, Polar Racking now has an install base of more than 3GW with the addition of Axsus.

Other M&A deals in the tracker segment this year include US-headquartered manufacturer FTC Solar acquiring Chinese peer HX Tracker while Array Technologies completed its acquisition of Spain’s STI Norland in January.

