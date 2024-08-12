Subscribe To Premium
Polish and UK credit agencies finance 390MW Turkish solar project

By Molly Green
GPI and Zelestra sign PPA for 83MW solar portfolio

Silicon prices rise as some new orders rebound

SEG Solar commissions 2GW module manufacturing facility in Texas

ACEN Australia seeks approval for 600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

Oxford, UK, reveals ‘breakthrough’ ultra-thin perovskite solar cell

Array Technologies posts increased revenue and earnings in Q2 2024

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone transitions into delivery phase

Kaylon Enerji's Karapinar solar plant.
As part of the deal, Kalyon Enerji will be able to pay for the exports provided by the UK and Poland over a longer period. Image: Kaylon Enerji.

The UK’s Standard Chartered Bank will provide a €249 million ($272 million) loan for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.

UK Export Finance (UKEF) and KUKE, the UK and Polish export credit agencies, have guaranteed the loan which will see the construction and operation of solar power plants at seven separate sites across three Turkish provinces. With an aggregate generation capacity of 390MWp, the project is said to be Turkey’s second-largest solar development.

Standard Chartered acted as structuring bank, green loan coordinator, lead arranger and lender. The financing is guaranteed by a 100% UKEF guarantee, with over €122 million reinsured by KUKE.

It means that Kalyon Enerji will be able to pay for the exports provided by the UK and Poland over a longer period, meanwhile supporting jobs in the renewable energy sector supply chain at home.

Gareth Thomas, UK minister for exports, said: “Our mission is to grow the economy, including through boosting exports so British businesses can sell their world-class goods and services around the world.

“This announcement will support jobs and businesses across the country, especially in the Midlands, and support the global transition toward cleaner energy.”

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Solar Power Portal.

europe, finance, kuke, poland, projects, standard chartered, turkey, uk, uk export finance

A Zelestra solar project.

GPI and Zelestra sign PPA for 83MW solar portfolio

August 12, 2024
Graphic Packaging International (GPI) will acquire electricity from an 83MW solar portfolio operated by Zelestra.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies posts increased revenue and earnings in Q2 2024

August 9, 2024
At the same time, the company said that US trade laws and tax credits had created some uncertainty in the solar project market.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

August 9, 2024
Data released this week by American Clean Power Association (ACP) showed that, since mid-2022, US$500 billion of investment has been planned for clean energy production and generation projects in the US.
QCells' existing Georgia facility. Image: QCells.

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

August 9, 2024
The 3.3GW nameplate capacity facility will produce silicon ingots, wafers, cells and modules in what will be the largest vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub in the US.
Rooftop solar panels.

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

August 8, 2024
In the three months to 30th June 2024, SunRun generated total revenue of US$523.8 million, down YoY from US$590.1 million in Q2 2023.
The 90MW Happy Solar project in Arkansas, developed by Lightsource bp. Image: JERA Nex

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

August 8, 2024
This is JERA Nex’s first foray into the US solar market and was executed in partnership with JERA Americas.

Array Technologies posts increased revenue and earnings in Q2 2024

Oxford, UK, reveals ‘breakthrough’ ultra-thin perovskite solar cell

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

ACEN Australia seeks approval for 600MW solar-plus-storage project in New South Wales

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

