Polish and UK credit agencies finance 390MW Turkish solar project

Standard Chartered acted as structuring bank, green loan coordinator, lead arranger and lender. The financing is guaranteed by a 100% UKEF guarantee, with over €122 million reinsured by KUKE.

It means that Kalyon Enerji will be able to pay for the exports provided by the UK and Poland over a longer period, meanwhile supporting jobs in the renewable energy sector supply chain at home.

Gareth Thomas, UK minister for exports, said: “Our mission is to grow the economy, including through boosting exports so British businesses can sell their world-class goods and services around the world.

“This announcement will support jobs and businesses across the country, especially in the Midlands, and support the global transition toward cleaner energy.”

