Potentia Energy bags NSW approval for 500MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

The Tallawang project secured access rights in May 2025 as part of the Central-West Orana REZ, which targets 4.5GW of renewable energy power capacity in its first stage.

The REZ spans 20,000 square kilometres in Dubbo, Dunedoo, and Mudgee and will play a critical role in replacing coal-fired power plants that will be decommissioned over the next decade.

As well as this, the project’s location within the Central-West Orana REZ provides access to dedicated transmission infrastructure designed to handle large volumes of renewable energy.

Potentia Energy CEO Werther Esposito emphasised the project’s role in Australia’s energy transformation, whilst noting the importance of Australia’s REZs in achieving its climate goals.

“Renewable Energy Zones are set to be the beating heart of Australia’s transition to clean energy, and we’re delighted to be a part of that,” Esposito said following the planning approval.

The hybrid configuration combines solar generation with large-scale energy storage, addressing grid stability challenges while maximising renewable energy output.

In addition, the 1,000MWh storage capacity will provide critical grid services, including frequency regulation and voltage support, essential for integrating variable renewable energy sources into the electricity network.

The AU$1.3 billion (US$860 million) development will create approximately 380 full-time equivalent jobs during construction, with a peak workforce reaching 420 onsite workers. The project will maintain 10 full-time positions during its operational phase.

Potentia Energy has committed to proactive community engagement and benefit-sharing initiatives throughout the project’s development and operation.

