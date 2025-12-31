Subscribe To Premium
Potential for ‘mid-sized’ installers in 2026: Tigo Energy on the US distributed solar sector

By JP Casey
December 31, 2025
T1 Energy completes first tax credit sale, valued at US$160 million

Sembcorp expands India footprint with 300MW solar acquisition from ReNew

The PV Review, 2025: Green shoots for US polysilicon production

Greenwood reaches financial close for 52MWp solar project in Colombia

CHN Energy starts full operations at 1GW floating solar project in China

Fortis Energy invites EPC bids for 75MW solar-plus-storage project in Albania

Mexico awards 3.3GW renewables, 2.6GW solar PV, capacity

The race is on for US solar developers to reach ‘safe harbour’

Metlen completes sale of 588MW Chile solar-plus-storage portfolio to Glenfarne Group, valued at US$865 million

JD Dillon headshot.
‘2026 will separate the wheat from the chaff in important ways. Most notably through durability and quality,’ said JD Dillon. Image: Tigo Energy.

One of the industries to be most affected by the dramatic policy shifts seen in the US this year is the distributed solar sector. Analyst Wood Mackenzie forecasts residential installations to slow in the coming years, even though the long-term outlook remains more positive, as the removal of the Section 25D customer-owned investment tax credit (ITC) for residential solar systems removed a key pillar of the business case.

As part of its year-in-review series, PV Tech spoke to JD Dillon, chief marketing and customer experience Officer at US electronics manufacturer Tigo Energy, which produces the TS4-X Flex module level power electronics suite that provides optimisation, monitoring and rapid shutdown services for PV modules. The company’s work encompasses the utility-scale and distributed solar sectors, and Dillon explained how “mid-sized” installers will have an impact on the US solar industry in 2026.

PV Tech: What were some of the highlights for Tigo Energy in 2025? What did you do well that you think you can take into 2026?

JD Dillon: In 2025, Tigo Energy made significant progress in improving the installer experience and strengthening overall system quality.

One major milestone was surpassing 1,500 system engagements through the Green Glove programme, which continues to deliver value by supporting installers at every stage from design and deployment to safety validation and long-term performance. While the programme has historically been driven by commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, we began expanding Green Glove to the residential sector, where installer demand for proactive quality assurance is rapidly growing.

Internationally, Tigo also saw strong momentum in Europe, including expanded solar-plus-storage offerings in the Czech Republic, new residential solutions approved for use in Slovakia and rapid growth in markets like the UK. We also continued strengthening our open-ecosystem partnerships with companies such as Haier, Sonnen and EG4, ensuring installers and homeowners have flexible, interoperable options.

Finally, we laid important groundwork for the coming surge in US repowering. Aging systems and orphaned customers represent a real industry challenge. To address this, we focused on innovation that directly reduces installer friction. With that, we launched an Inverter Power Output Control (IPOC) feature that simplifies commissioning by allowing installers to set an inverter’s maximum AC output in software, eliminating the need to stock multiple models and reducing on-site uncertainty.

What challenges did you face this year, and how did you overcome them?

The solar industry continues to grapple with misconceptions around equipment reliability. This year reinforced the importance of collective responsibility to solar’s reputation. By doubling down on quality in design, installation, equipment, and service, we can help reduce negative project outcomes and strengthen customer trust.

All said, 2026 will require continuous improvement across the value chain is essential. Innovation is not optional; it’s how we make solar more predictable, more resilient, and more unified as the sector matures.

How do you think the growth of ‘mid-sized’ installers will change the US residential solar space?

Mid-sized regional installers, which we define as companies installing in fewer than three states or five cities (give or take), are positioned to play an increasingly important role in US residential solar. These companies have operational scale without the complexity of national players.

Larger entities often face challenges tied to things like overhead and workflow standardisation, while smaller companies may struggle with resource limitations or leave the industry altogether. Mid-sized installers, by contrast, focus on long-term relationships with homeowners and business owners, and they typically do not outsource their portfolios to operations and maintenance (O&M) providers. They have enough scale to be efficient but remain nimble, attentive and deeply rooted in their communities.

As quality and service become non-negotiable in a maturing market, mid-sized installers will remain central to the industry’s growth well beyond 2026.

Do you think 2026 will see increased attention towards repowering for the residential sector?

While I’m not well-versed in the end-of-life care for utility-scale repowering projects, I can say that we are deeply engaged in residential and C&I repowering. Generally speaking, the focus here should be on simplifying this process through better commissioning tools, innovative features like Inverter Power Output Control (IPOC), and partnerships that help installers confidently revive aging systems.

What would be the single most significant thing that could happen in 2026 that would advance either your own organisation or the wider market, or both?

2026 will separate the wheat from the chaff in important ways. Most notably through durability and quality.

For durability, solar companies—nearly the entire value chain in the US—will have to adapt to not having as many government incentives acting as artificial business accelerants. The companies that are good at minimising soft costs, driving efficiency and delivering consistent customer value are more likely to become the winners.

For quality, if you believe in the ‘Crossing the Chasm’ framework, an increasingly large number of US residential solar markets are approaching the tipping point. This follows the lead of other countries like Australia, where nearly 40% of dwellings are equipped with rooftop solar. Elsewhere, like the Netherlands, a similar figure shows that nearly one in three homes have solar. That said, as mainstream adoption takes hold, quality and service become non-negotiable, and solving for those business priorities is not the same as simply installing the cheapest possible solar panels and inverters.

Are you generally optimistic about what 2026 will bring?

Overall, yes. The industry is shifting toward a culture of continuous improvement that spans far beyond hardware quality. Software, service, commissioning processes and installer tools are all becoming central to competitive differentiation. This transition toward a more integrated, data-driven ecosystem is healthy for the market and ultimately better for customers.

We’re also encouraged by broader economic trends. As solar becomes more mainstream, its benefits extend further in supporting local job creation, stimulating regional economies and providing affordable clean energy to more communities. We also see solar increasingly bridging ideological divides as a practical, cost-effective energy solution.

In 2026, we anticipate a more mature and collaborative sector where quality, service and operational excellence define the leaders.

Read more from our 2025 Review series here.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
