Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

Greenbyte CEO Jonas Corné said the deal will allow the firm to better adapt to the changing needs of its customers. Image: Greenbyte.

Renewable energy software providers Power Factors and Greenbyte have joined forces, creating an entity that supports more than 75GW of solar, wind and energy storage assets globally.

California-based Power Factors this week completed its acquisition of Greenbyte, a Sweden-headquartered developer of smart data software that aims to increase productivity in renewables projects.

It is expected the collaboration will enable Greenbyte to accelerate its work to help customers understand and act on clean energy data. Over time, the firms’ platforms are expected to converge, bringing together the best practices of both into one toolset for the management and operation of renewable energy assets.

The deal is expected to provide synergies by combining Greenbyte’s experience of Europe’s clean energy market with Power Factors’ history in the US, where it signed a deal last year with Strata Solar to provide its Drive Plus software platform to manage the O&M provider’s 2.5GW asset portfolio.

“In Power Factors, we have found a partner that complements our market presence and our mindset,” said Jonas Corné, Greenbyte’s CEO. “Joining forces allows us to better adapt to the changing needs of our customers. It means more trustworthy data, more innovation and, ultimately, more renewable energy.”

The deal comes amid increasing consolidation in the renewables software space. Clean energy developer BayWa r.e. recently acquired software platforms from German firm Kaiserwetter that provide technical analytics of solar PV plants, while components manufacturer Gibraltar Industries has bought solar system design software provider Sunfig.