Power Factors acquires Greenbyte in renewables software tie-up

By Jules Scully
Markets & Finance, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants

Greenbyte CEO Jonas Corné said the deal will allow the firm to better adapt to the changing needs of its customers. Image: Greenbyte.

Renewable energy software providers Power Factors and Greenbyte have joined forces, creating an entity that supports more than 75GW of solar, wind and energy storage assets globally.

California-based Power Factors this week completed its acquisition of Greenbyte, a Sweden-headquartered developer of smart data software that aims to increase productivity in renewables projects.

It is expected the collaboration will enable Greenbyte to accelerate its work to help customers understand and act on clean energy data. Over time, the firms’ platforms are expected to converge, bringing together the best practices of both into one toolset for the management and operation of renewable energy assets.

The deal is expected to provide synergies by combining Greenbyte’s experience of Europe’s clean energy market with Power Factors’ history in the US, where it signed a deal last year with Strata Solar to provide its Drive Plus software platform to manage the O&M provider’s 2.5GW asset portfolio.

“In Power Factors, we have found a partner that complements our market presence and our mindset,” said Jonas Corné, Greenbyte’s CEO. “Joining forces allows us to better adapt to the changing needs of our customers. It means more trustworthy data, more innovation and, ultimately, more renewable energy.”

The deal comes amid increasing consolidation in the renewables software space. Clean energy developer BayWa r.e. recently acquired software platforms from German firm Kaiserwetter that provide technical analytics of solar PV plants, while components manufacturer Gibraltar Industries has bought solar system design software provider Sunfig.

Catalyze acquires C&I solar developer PermaCity to reach pipeline of more than 2GW

April 13, 2021
US independent power producer Catalyze has expanded its project pipeline to more than 2GW through the acquisition of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar developer PermaCity.

NovaSource becomes world’s ‘largest’ O&M business with First Solar acquisition

April 1, 2021
Solar specialist NovaSource, which is owned by Canadian investor Clairvest, has completed its acquisition of US manufacturer First Solar’s operations and maintenance (O&M) business.

Scatec eyes 12GW of renewables additions as part of US$11.7bn expansion

March 23, 2021
Scatec has unveiled a NOK 100 billion (US$11.7 billion) plan that will see the company expand its renewables portfolio to 15GW over the next four years.
Competitive analysis of major US residential installers in 2020

March 23, 2021
PV Tech delves into the performance of the top five publicly-listed US residential solar installers – Tesla, Sunrun, SunPower, Vivint Solar and Sunnova – detailing how they grew their market share in 2020, how regionality affected installs last year, and what hurdles the sector can expect in 2021.

Canadian Solar guiding more than 70% revenue growth for 2021

March 18, 2021
‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member Canadian Solar is guiding a significant increase in PV module and energy storage shipments, resulting in full year 2021 revenue of between US$5.6 billion to US$6.0 billion, over 70% higher than revenue reported for 2020.

Homer Energy and UL launch modelling software for renewable hybrids

March 17, 2021
Advisory, audit and testing group UL has unveiled a new service for utility-scale renewable hybrid power systems to evaluate their potential profitability.

TrinaTracker ‘AGILE’ (1P) global launch: Innovative solar trackers in the 600W+ era

April 15, 2021
4:00 PM CET

EverythingEV Summit 2021

April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

April 21, 2021
11:00 AM CET

Raising the bar in PV connector technology

April 28, 2021
4:00 - 4:30 PM CET

Green Hydrogen Summit

May 11, 2021
