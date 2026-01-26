Subscribe To Premium
Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

By Shreeyashi Ojha
January 26, 2026
New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

Premier Energies commissions 400MW solar cell plant in India

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

Alberta approves Korkia’s 430MW solar PV portfolio

Global clean energy investment hits record US$2.3 trillion in 2025

Scrapping of China’s PV export tax rebate prompts panic buying and module price surge

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

DOE scraps billions of Biden-era clean energy loans

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

Premier Energies has partnered with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc to establish a 2GW per annum silicon wafer manufacturing facility in India.
The facility will manufacture mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology. Image: Premier Energies.

Indian solar manufacturer Premier Energies has commissioned its 400MW solar cell manufacturing plant in Maheshwaram, Telangana.  

The facility will manufacture cells using mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) technology. With this commissioning, the company’s solar cell manufacturing capacity has increased from 3.2GW to 3.6GW. 

The expansion is being funded through a mix of capital sources, including INR13 billion (US$141 million) raised through an initial public offering (IPO) last year, a INR22 billion debt facility secured from the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) and other internal sources. 

The Hyderabad-headquartered firm is targeting a significant scale-up of its manufacturing footprint, with plans to more than double annual solar cell and module capacities to 10.6GW and 11.1GW, respectively, primarily to meet rising domestic demand. 

Premier is in the process of investing around INR11 billion by 2028 to deliver the expansion. The company currently operates 5.1GW of solar module manufacturing capacity across its Hyderabad facilities, located around 50km from the newly commissioned solar cell plant. 

Overall, Premier is advancing toward a fully integrated 10GW manufacturing capacity across ingots, wafers, cells and modules, while expanding into battery storage and inverter manufacturing. The New Delhi-based firm plans to more than double its current capacity to 8.4GW in cells and 11.1GW in modules by June this year. 

Recently, Premier secured cell and module supply orders worth more than INR23 billion (US$255 million), the company said in an exchange filing. The contracts were awarded by a mix of domestic customers, including independent power producers (IPPs), with execution scheduled across 2027 and 2028.    

Image: State of New Jersey

New Jersey governor looks to build ‘thousands of megawatts’ of renewables, attacks PJM ‘mismanagement’

January 26, 2026
New Jersey's governor has signed executive orders to reduce utility rates and build 'massive amounts' of new renewable energy capacity.
Scatec currently holds a 100% ownership of the project. Image: Scatec.

Scatec signs PPA for 120MW PV project in Tunisia

January 26, 2026
Scatec has secured a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Societe Tunisienne de l'Electricite et du Gaz (STEG) for its 120MW solar plant in Tunisia.
Daniil Serhiyevich/unsplash

EU agrees on Russian gas ban, Ukrainian campaigners herald ‘historic decision’

January 26, 2026
The European Council has formally adopted plans for a phased ban of Russian gas imports starting from March.
Machine for production of solar cells from EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar commissions 5GW PV manufacturing facility in Egypt

January 26, 2026
EliTe Solar has commissioned its 5GW PV manufacturing facility in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) in Egypt.
The result was certified by China’s National Institute of Metrology (NIM) on a G12H commercial-size cell. Image: Suzhou Maxwell Technologies.

Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

January 23, 2026
Suzhou Maxwell Technologies has secured a certified power conversion efficiency of 32.38% for a perovskite/silicon heterojunction (SHJ) tandem solar cell.
The power generated from the project will be procured by MAHAPREIT under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Image: Sungrow.

Maharashtra issues tender for 100MW floating solar project

January 23, 2026
MAHAPREIT has issued a tender for a 100MW floating solar project at the Tansa and Modak dams in Thane district, Maharashtra. 
Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell

News

US court rules DOE cancellation of US$7.5 billion of clean energy grants unlawful

News

First Solar faces class action suit following stock downgrade

News

United Solar to begin polysilicon production at Oman plant in Q1 2026

News

Hecate Energy to list on Nasdaq in US$1.2 billion SPAC deal

News

Solar and storage are ‘the perfect bedfellows’ as BESS matures in Europe

Features, Interviews

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA