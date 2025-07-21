Primergy starts commercial operations at 408MWac Ash Creek Solar project in Texas

US solar project developer Primergy Solar has started commercial operations at its 408MWac PV project in Hill County, Texas.
Primergy Energy partnered with US renewable energy contractor SOLV Energy for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of the project. According to the Oakland, California-based firm, the project is expected to generate approximately US$100 million in tax payments to Hill County over its operational lifetime.
Primergy acquired Ash Creek Solar from developer Orion Power Generation in 2021. The project is providing energy to tech giant Microsoft through a US$588 million power purchase agreement (PPA) signed in March 2024.
Last year, the firm secured US$350 million in tax equity financing, bringing the total capital raised for the Ash Creek project to over US$900 million, which includes US$588 million in previous funding. According to the company, the tax equity round was led by an undisclosed Fortune 500 telecommunications company, with additional investment from Truist Bank, a US commercial bank.
“Projects like Ash Creek Solar provide thoughtful energy solutions to meet the needs of consumers, drive long-term value, and strengthen America’s energy independence,” said Primergy CEO Ty Daul.
“We are proud to work alongside Microsoft, our local stakeholders, and the broader Hill County community to ensure this project delivers reliable and affordable energy to the grid, along with economic growth for the community for years to come.”
Primergy is owned by the investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. The company has operational or under-construction solar and energy storage projects across 13 US states, with a total capacity exceeding 2.65GW of solar and up to 1.5GW of battery storage.