JA Solar’s DEEPBLUE 3.0 panels drive PV power plant LCOE down to new levels

The DEEPBLUE 3.0 module utilizes 180mm x 180mm large-area solar cells, and combines Ultra-T glass, innovative 11 busbar and PERCIUM+ technologies to achieve its ultra-high conversion efficiency of 21%. Image: JA Solar

JA Solar has launched its highest performing large-area PV panel series, DEEPBLUE 3.0, which integrates a number of key technologies to provide power outputs of over 525Wp. The new series is designed for an era of grid parity and intensive electricity price competition to effectively reduce the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and maximize the economic value of PV systems for the renewable energy generation.

Problem

The PV industry is undergoing rapid technological development at wafer, cell and module level that is driving an unprecedented wave of new solar panel products onto the market. The rapid shift is being driven by the need to continue to reduce the LCOE, supported by solar panels enabling in quick succession 400Wp, 500Wp and soon 600Wp performance in the field.

Solution

The goal of the new DEEPBLUE 3.0 high-power module series is to bring JA Solar's high-quality and cost-effective products to a whole new level for its worldwide customer base. The DEEPBLUE 3.0 module utilizes 180mm x 180mm large-area solar cells, and combines Ultra-T glass, innovative 11 busbar and PERCIUM+ technologies to achieve its ultra-high conversion efficiency of 21%. Under standard testing conditions, power output of the 6×12, 72-cell DEEPBLUE 3.0 ultra-high efficiency module was able to reach 525Wp-plus. Compared to current mainstream 400W modules, the adoption of 525W+ modules can provide a 7-9% decrease in LCOE to the consumer, resulting in higher profitability, according to the company. The use of half-cut cells has the ability to lower both sheet resistance loss in large-area wafers and Nominal Operating Cell Temperature (NOCT), while demonstrating improved shading behaviour and reducing hot-spot temperatures. The use of MBB with round ribbon enhances the light absorption capability of the cells for higher conversion efficiencies.

Applications

Commercial and industrial and utility-scale PV power plants.

Platform

The elimination of cell gaps on the DEEPBLUE 3.0 raises the panel’s conversion efficiency by 0.4%, while the use of lightweight framing brings its weight down 10% to 28.5kg. Single 72-cell glass panel dimensions are 2,267mm x 1,123mm. On top of its high-power generation performance and -0.35%/°C temperature coefficient, the panel also boasts a first-year power attenuation rate of 2%. JA Solar has additionally become the first PV manufacturer to mass-produce high-efficiency Mono PERC MBB cells and modules using Ga-doped wafers. The application of Ga-doped silicon wafers to solar cells can effectively mitigate the initial light-induced degradation (LID) issue, which limits the performance of solar modules with traditional Si wafers. Integrating with PERC-SE technology and large-size wafers, Ga doping technology consistently improves the performance of both cells and modules.

Availability

Mass production of the DEEPBLUE 3.0 panel is slated to begin in Q3 of 2020 with an anticipated production capacity of 14GW.