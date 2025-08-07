Subscribe To Premium
NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

By George Heynes
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation hits 2,725GWh as winter sets in

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

Solar PPA prices fall as batteries’ stock rises

Scatec secures US$27 million for 142MW PV project in Brazil

How resilient is solar to hurricanes? ‘We have more to learn’

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

Utility-scale solar generated 1,136GWh in July 2025. Image: Potentia Energy (via LinkedIn).

July 2025, the peak of the Australian winter season, saw generation from utility-scale and rooftop solar increase by 12.78% year-on-year in the National Electricity Market (NEM).

As detailed in the data below, which was sourced from Open Electricity, formerly known as OpenNEM, which aims to make NEM and Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) data more accessible to a broader audience, solar generated 2,725GWh in July 2025 compared to 2,425GWh generated a year prior.

Specifically, utility-scale solar generated 1,136GWh in July 2025, compared to 971GWh in 2024, whereas rooftop solar PV soared to 1,599GWh – an increase of 145GWh on last year.

The rise in generation capacity has undoubtedly been supported by the rollout of increased solar PV in Australia. It comes as the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) reported a record-breaking surge in new renewable energy generation and storage assets reaching full operation within the NEM.

In the third quarter, spanning April to June, 10 projects reached full output. This includes 613MW of solar PV, two grid-forming battery energy storage systems (BESS) totalling 385MW, and a 100MW grid-following BESS.

These include the Wollar (280MW), Stubbo 2 (198MW), Wunghnu (75MW)Mannum 2 (30MW), and Kerang (30MW) solar PV power plants, as well as the Greenbank (200MW/400MWh), Koorangie (185MW/370MWh), and Latrobe Valley (100MW/200MWh) BESS sites.

It should also be noted that, as expected, month-on-month solar generation in the NEM increased from 2,474.4GWh, representing a rise of 10.53%. You can learn more about the solar generation across the NEM in June 2025 in our previous NEM data spotlight.

Utility-scale solar PV averages at 36.71GWh per day

Utility-scale and rooftop solar PV generation across the NEM remained relatively steady across July 2025, averaging 36.71GWh per day for utility-scale solar, and rooftop solar averaging at 51.74GWh per day.

As expected, both figures increased from June 2025. Utility-scale solar recorded a 2.51GWh increase on the 34.2GWh in June, while rooftop solar increased by 3.54GWh.

The peak for solar PV generation across the NEM occurred on 24 July, with rooftop solar contributing 67GWh and utility-scale solar providing 46GWh. You can find a full breakdown exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers below.

As seen above, utility-scale solar PV, although smaller throughout the month than rooftop solar, peaked on 20 July, generating 48GWh. This was closely followed by 47GWh on 7 July, and 46GWh on 24 July.

Interestingly, this 48GWh figure was enough to out-generate rooftop solar PV across 10 days in July.

In contrast, utility-scale solar reached its lowest point on 26 July, generating 18.2GWh. This coincided with rooftop solar PV’s lowest generation day, which came in at 29.8GWh.

Rooftop solar PV generation across the NEM peaked on 24 July, reaching 67GWh. This is 10GWh higher than the highest point in June and would be enough to rank as the joint-second best day in May 2025.

Utility-scale solar prices peak on 1 July

In July 2025, utility-scale solar prices averaged AU$41.55/MWh, showing a month-on-month decrease of approximately AU$10/MWh. Rooftop solar prices averaged AU$33.10/MWh, which was lower than the AU$41.85/MWh recorded the previous month.

As seen in the graph above, utility-scale solar prices spiked on the first day of the month, reaching AU$126.17/MWh before sharply dropping to AU$66.26/MWh on 2 July.

Meanwhile, rooftop solar prices peaked on 15 July when they reached AU$106.32/MWh. Price also dipped into the negatives on the 13 and 24 July, reaching -AU$0.34/MWh and -AU$7.18/MWh.

You can find all previous entries of the NEM data spotlight, exclusive to PV Tech Premium subscribers, available here.

australia, data, nem, NEM data spotlight, pv power plants, rooftop solar, solar pv, utility-scale solar

Image: Steven Woods (via Lodestone Energy/LinkedIn).

42MW solar PV plant in New Zealand continues operations amid extreme flooding

August 7, 2025
Despite severe flooding in the Waiotahe Valley in New Zealand, Lodestone Energy has confirmed that its 42MW Te Herenga o Te Rā solar PV power plant has continued operations.
Elizbeth-City-Solar-1963.jpg

Brookfield acquires 19.7% stake in Duke Energy Florida for US$6 billion

August 6, 2025
Renewables asset owner Brookfield Renewable has acquired 19.7% indirect equity stake in US regional energy utility Duke Energy’s Florida portfolio.
Image: Black & Veatch

First megawatt-scale floating PV project powers up in Philippines

August 6, 2025
The first MW-scale floating solar project in the Philippines has come online, according to solar EPC contractor Black & Veatch.
The solar plant, currently under construction, is expected to begin commercial operations in the first half of 2026. Image: Scatec.

Scatec secures US$27 million for 142MW PV project in Brazil

August 6, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Scatec has secured BRL150 million (US$27 million) for its 142MW solar PV plant in Minas Gerais, Brazil. 
RMI hurricane report

How resilient is solar to hurricanes? ‘We have more to learn’

August 6, 2025
The RMI has published updated guidance on how resilience to damage from tropical cyclones can be built into all PV systems.
LONGi's latest EcoLife series' module launch presented at Intersolar Europe in Munich, Germany

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

August 6, 2025
A subsidiary of JinkoSolar has filed a lawsuit in Munich accusing LONGi Green Energy and several subsidiaries of infringing on a solar cell manufacturing patent.

Warning of renewed forced-labour enforcement in US after Hanwha cells reportedly detained

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

‘Solar will continue to deliver’

Australia: Tindo bags AU$34.5 million Solar Sunshot Program backing as ARENA opens ultra-low-cost solar funding round

Chinese polysilicon producers to shut down one-third of production capacity, reports say

JinkoSolar files cell technology patent suit against LONGi in Europe

