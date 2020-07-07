JinkoSolar’s ‘Tiger PRO’ modules designed to lead LCOE reductions with max 580-watt peak performance

The new Tiger PRO module combines the half-cut cell design to reduce cell current mismatch and ribbon power losses. Image: JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar has recently launched its 2020 flagship utility-scale module series, ‘Tiger PRO’, which includes three new modules, 72 TR, 72 HC and 78 TR versions and bifacial options. Tiger PRO series includes the combination of TR (Tiling Ribbon) technology, 9-MBB and half-cut cell technologies, on M10 large-area (182mm x 182mm) p-type monocrystalline wafers, producing average module conversion efficiencies of 21.4% with up to 580-watt peak with the 78-cell TR module.

Problem

The global PV market is rapidly moving towards high-performance modules to reduce system costs and initial upfront capital investment as the drive to lowest LCOE is required in the era of grid parity and post subsidy support. Although solar cell and module conversion efficiencies continue to increase year-on-year, the pace at which grid parity and beyond is tracking has required a shift to increasingly larger wafer sizes and new cell interconnect technologies to push module power outputs above 500Wp and approaching 600Wp. Multiple large-area wafer sizes coupled to multiple large-area module sizes and weights, due to solar cell counts and choice of dual-glass and glass/transparent backsheets for bifacial modules has created new challenges in critical component selection decision making. The challenges are compounded by the need for extra attention towards fixed mounting and tracker mounting system selection as well as to compatible PV inverters to fully maximize the ROI.

Solution

The new Tiger PRO module combines the half-cut cell design to reduce cell current mismatch and ribbon power losses. In addition, 9-Busbar technology and Tiling Ribbon (TR) technology reduces the distance between the main busbar and finger grid lines, which decreases the resistance loss and increases power output and efficiency of the module while maintaining a low (Voc) open circuit voltage. The Voc under standard conditions 49.5V (Double-sided) 530W@STC = 25℃ G=1000W/m2, AM=1.5. The low Voc and temperature coefficients (-0.35%/℃) of the modules can increase the number of modules at the unit group string level, and if the DC side capacity of the project is known, the total number of strings in the project can be reduced, which enables power densities of 216W/m2, according to the company. As a result, utility-scale plants can reduce the amount of DC cabling, PV mounting and combiner boxes required, lowering the BOS (Balance of System) costs. In the case of the Tiger PRO 72-cell tiling ribbon/transparent backsheet modules, the dimensions and weight of modules is said to be smaller than similar large-are modules using similar sized large-area wafers, which reduces single-axis tracker main shaft costs. In addition, as the load area decreases so does the wind and snow loads, which indirectly reduces the cost of the fixtures for the mounting system. Other advantages of the Tiger PRO module series include lower power attenuation rate at 2% for the first year and 0.55% annually thereafter.

Applications

Utility-scale PV power plants.

Platform

The Tiger PRO module series comprises of two monofacial and two bifacial products in 72-cell (2,230mm x 1,134mm) and 78-cell (2,411mm x 1,134mm) configurations. The (182mm wafer) 72-cell TR half-cut monofacial-PERC module reaches 535Wp performance, with the larger 78-TR version tops out at 580Wp. The Tiger PRO bifacial module in 72-TR form is available with up to 530Wp in dual glass and glass/transparent backsheet configuration with up to 30-year lifetime for bifacial modules with Dupont Tedlar based transparent backsheet, while the 78-TR from achieves 575Wp in a dual glass configuration. An advanced warranty for the Tiger PRO monofacial modules includes a first-year degradation of no more than 2%, with degradation of no more than 0.55% in the second through 25th year. The bifacial modules have a 30-year linear warranty with the same first-year degradation of no more than 2% but have no more than 0.45% degradation in the second through 30th year.

Availability

Slated to commence mass production in the third quarter of 2020 with over 10GW of planned module manufacturing capacity.