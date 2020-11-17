Kehua Tech’s SPI4167K-B-HUD central inverter fully compatible with 600W+ solar modules

Kehua’s latest 4.167MW (SPI4167K-B-HUD) 1500V central inverter is intended to improve the system efficiency by more than 1% and reduce the LCOE cost by over 5%, according to the company. Image: Kehua Tech

Kehua Tech’s latest 4.167MW central inverter solution, the SPI4167K-B-HUD comes with a unique power range and multiple technical innovations to be fully compatible with the new era of large-area high-performance PV modules that can exceed 660W.

Problem

The new era of large-area high-performance PV modules are expected to deliver in the range of 32% more power than the module classes in 500W range. Larger power supply brings further potential for higher sub-array power density and lowe Levelised Cost of Electricity (LCOE) figures, therefore, the application of larger sub-array capacity is seen as an inevitable trend. However, larger sub-arrays need larger capacity inverters, transformers, distribution units and other system devices.

The larger sub-array design matching with inverters with higher power density will need to effectively reduce the consumption and installation cost of inverters, cables, distribution cabinets and other system devices to achieve meaningful LCOE reductions. Increasingly, inverters need to be ‘grid friendly’ with more renewables connected to grids and provide greater response and reliability, while supporting Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

Solution

Kehua’s latest 4.167MW (SPI4167K-B-HUD) 1500V central inverter is intended to improve the system efficiency by more than 1% and reduce the LCOE cost by over 5%, according to the company.

The 4.167MW central inverter solution realises full modularisation from devices to power units and adopts multi-channel MPPT design, which allows for flexible redundancy design based on different project environments, power station conditions and system capability. DC parallel connection ensures the continuous operation of devices and is claimed to increase the overall utilisation rate by 1%.

The central inverter solution realises a grid-friendly PV generation system with energy storage devices and reduces the impact of solar curtailment and self-consumption, high DC/AC over ratio and power fluctuations. Through the patented power grid transient analysis, the system handles the data support for refined scheduling of power stations in the future. Its unique intelligent wave-recording function enables fast fault location and saves 80% of fault recovery time, according to the company.

Applications

Utility-scale PV power plants designed with the new era of large-area high-performance PV modules that can exceed 660W.

Platform

The SPI4167-B-HUD patented independent dual refrigeration circuits ensure higher security and reliability as it isolates power devices from that of magnetic devices, effectively reducing the temperature rise of key devices and improving system reliability and operation life.

The maximum 16.668MW large square matrix helps to reduce the BOS cost by about 5 minutes/watt as well as decreasing DC line loss of the whole system by 50%, and increase system efficiency by more than 1%, according to the company. Taking a 100MW power station as an example, Kehua Tech says it can generate and extra 1.5 million kWh annually, based on the electricity fee of 0.046 US$/kWh, and the cumulative economic benefits can be increased by US$1.9 million in 25 years.

Up to a 2.5 capacity ratio is supported. With the increase of capacity ratio, the power variation of the PV power station is synchronously decreasing, a PV power station will provide smoother and more stable power delivery and the greater grid-friendliness.

Availability

Fourth quarter of 2020, onwards.