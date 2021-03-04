Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance
Africa, Africa & Middle East, Americas, Europe

Latest

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

News

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

News

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

News

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

News

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

Features

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

News

Biden administration upholds Trump’s removal of bifacial tariff exemption

News

Tongwei Solar’s Meishan solar cell production base becomes largest in the world

News

Developer Sunseap and utility Tenaga form JV to trial electricity exports to Singapore

News

Russia’s largest solar farm to use Hevel HJT modules

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Adapture Renewables will own and operate the 81MW Rippey Solar plant in Texas. Image: Adapture Renewables.

A round-up of the latest solar project news from around the world, including updates from Hanwha Q CELLS and Capital Dynamics.

Funding secured for 200MW park in Egypt

3 March 2021: The African Development Bank (ADB) has approved US$27.2 million in loan financing for the construction and operation of the 200MW Kom Ombo solar project in Egypt.

With the project’s total cost estimated to be US$156.4 million, ADB said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Green Climate Fund, Arab Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development will also contribute funding.

The plant, located 800km south of Cairo, is owned by Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, which signed a power purchase agreement with Egypt’s government in 2019 for the project’s development.

As well as touting the park’s potential in helping Egypt reach its 2022 target of 20% of power generation from renewables, ADB said the plant could “greatly contribute to energy trading”, given that Egypt’s grid is linked to those of its neighbours Libya and Sudan.

“We are delighted to support this project that will deliver one of the lowest generation tariffs on the continent,” said Kevin Kariuki, ADB vice president for power, energy, climate and green growth.

Q CELLS sells 81MW Texan project

2 March 2021: Hanwha Q CELLS USA has sold an 81MW PV park in Texas to US solar developer and operator Adapture Renewables.

Q CELLS was both the developer and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) manager of Rippey Solar, which features the firm’s Q.PEAK DUO L-G8.3 and L-G8.2 modules. Construction of the plant, located 90 miles north of Dallas, began last April, with commercial operation achieved in December.

Having financed the installation with in-house capital, Adapture Renewables will own and operate the project for the long-term. The acquisition takes the California-based company’s solar capacity up to 239MW.

Capital Dynamics buys Spanish solar plant

3 March 2021: The Clean Energy Infrastructure unit of asset management firm Capital Dynamics has acquired a 50MW solar project in Spain from renewables developer WElink Group.

Construction of the subsidy-free Puerto Real 2 plant is slated to begin this month, with commercial operations expected to be reached in the first quarter of 2022.

Located in the Andalucía region, the plant will benefit from the existing infrastructure in place from the 133MW Puerto Real 1 project, which Capital Dynamics acquired from WElink in March 2020.

Once the newly acquired park is operational, Capital Dynamics will have invested in more than 480MW of subsidy-free PV projects in Spain.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acwa power, Adapture Renewables, african development bank, capital dynamics, egypt, hanwha q cells, kom ombo, project acquisition, project round-up, q cells, spain, ssfusa, texas, us

Read Next

Iberdrola plans three more Spanish solar projects totalling 450MW

March 3, 2021
Iberdrola is progressing with efforts to develop three solar farms in Spain’s Valencia region that will have a combined capacity of 450MW and require an investment of more than €235 million (US$284 million).
PV Tech Premium

ANALYSIS: How is Sunnova’s supplier base shifting?

March 2, 2021
With three years of financial and business data available, we can start to analyse a number of possible trends, one of these is the changing landscape surrounding Sunnova's supplier base for PV modules, inverters and energy storage.

ANPIER urges Spanish authorities to curb construction of mega-solar projects

March 2, 2021
Spain should limit the size of new solar parks to encourage the deployment of smaller projects located closer to consumers, the country’s National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER) has said.

Endesa breaks ground on four Spanish solar parks totalling 180MW

March 1, 2021
Endesa, through its Enel Green Power España subsidiary (EGPE), has started construction work on four PV projects in Spain that will have a combined capacity of 180MW and cost €125 million (US$150 million) to develop.

Xcel Energy plans up to 2.9GW of additional solar in Colorado by 2030

March 1, 2021
Xcel Energy has announced plans to double its renewables and battery storage capacity in Colorado by 2030, as the utility progresses with efforts to reach 100% carbon-free electricity generation across its service area by 2050.
Sponsored

Quality Time for Solar PV: Part II

March 1, 2021
In the second of a two-part feature, Q CELLS details its participation in TÜV Rheinland’s Quality Controlled PV program and what it means for the solar sector in the future.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Funding for 200MW plant in Egypt; Q CELLS sells Texan solar park

News

DSD lands US$150m construction finance for C&I solar pipeline

News

New US Energy Secretary shakes up DOE, calls for ‘hundreds of gigawatts’ of new clean energy

News

US’ ‘largest’ floating solar farm completed in wine country

News

VIDEO: What’s the future of the solar industry?

Features

Total forms joint venture for C&I solar deployment in Saudi Arabia

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
March 9, 2021

PV HeterojunctionTech

Solar Media Events
March 17, 2021

Large Scale Solar Europe 2021

Solar Media Events
April 13, 2021

EverythingEV Summit 2021

Solar Media Events
April 20, 2021

Large-format Modules (LFM) and Solar Trackers: Key Considerations and Impact on Plant LCOE

Upcoming Webinars
April 21, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021