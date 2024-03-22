PV Hardware supplies 957MW of trackers to Saudi project

Spanish solar tracker producer PV Hardware (PVH) will supply 957MW of trackers to a solar PV project in Saudi Arabia.
The trackers will be used in the 2.3GW Ar Rass 2 solar PV project, located about 32 kilometres south of the city of Ar Rass. Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro is the project’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor.
In August 2023, PVH signed a supply agreement with Larsen & Toubro for 805MW of trackers. PVH said the trackers for the solar project would be sourced from its manufacturing facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The company added that the trackers would be designed to withstand high temperatures and sandstorms, while the trackers’ safety features and corrosion resistance mean they will have an estimated operating life of 25 years.
PVH has also formed PVH Middle East, a division based in Saudi Arabia, to establish a dependable supply chain for the Ar Rass 2 solar PV project and all other projects in the Middle East, mitigating the impact of geopolitical disruptions and fluctuations in material prices.
Alongside the Ar Rass 2 Solar PV project, PVH also signed a deal last year with the China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) to supply 1.7GW of solar trackers to the 2.06GW Al Shuaibah solar project in Saudi Arabia.