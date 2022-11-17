PV Hardware opens 8GW Saudi Arabian tracker manufacturing facility

PVH inaugurated their 8GW solar tracker factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Image: PV Hardware

Solar tracker manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) has opened an 8GW factory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The facility will produce trackers and structures for solar projects in the Middle East and further afield.

Spain-headquartered PVH built the factory through its local arm, PVH Middle East, and the company said that 60% of its components are locally sourced. The facility is intended to supply projects in the Middle East and globally, specifying Europe, Australia and Asia.

“With this new factory in Saudi Arabia, PVH Middle East will double its capacity, exporting its trackers internationally,” said Iván Higueras, chairman of PVH.

Álvaro Casado, global commercial director of PVH, said: “This new factory will allow us to boost our activity in the Middle East and consolidate our position as the leading supplier of solar trackers and structures in the area.”

In September, PV Tech Premium reported that PVH is targeting 21GW of global production capacity through the opening of this facility and another it recently revealed plans for in Texas. The company intends to supply 7GW to the Middle East region by 2030, though CEO Emilio Garcia said that this new facility could exceed that capacity. PVH said it has currently supplied 15GW of capacity to plants and projects around the world.

Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Plan has set a target of 58.7GW of renewable capacity by 2030, of which ACWA power will deliver 70%. Earlier this year Nextracker landed a supply deal for a 450MW project in the country, and the government agreed a series of power purchase agreements that formed part of its target to deploy 15GW of renewable energy projects over the next two years.