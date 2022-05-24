Subscribe
PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

By PV Tech
Europe

CEA seeing high demand for traceability services amid AD/CVD chaos, European module availability not strictly supply issue

PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

Floating solar, green hydrogen progress boosting renewables investment case – EY

Kiwa adds to solar testing, inspection capabilities with PI Berlin acquisition

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

Australia's new prime minister vows to make country 'renewable energy superpower'

China's solar investments reach US$4.4bn this year, 320GW of PV now installed – NEA

Ireland awards 1.5GW of solar in second RESS auction

Hitting the accelerator: Germany's race to 215GW

Huawei and SolarEdge settle pending lawsuits, sign patent licence agreement

PV Tech will be joined by SolarPower Europe’s Naomi Chevillard for a discussion on the REPowerEU plan.

The European Union’s solar strategy has established a 740GWdc deployment target and a raft of supportive measures, but what does it and the REPowerEU plan mean for the industry?

PV Tech will answer that critical question in its next PV Tech Insights webinar, entitled What REPowerEU means for European solar, featuring our guest speaker Naomi Chevillard, who is head of regulatory affairs at SolarPower Europe.

The webinar is entirely free to attend for all PV Tech readers and is to be held at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET on Wednesday 1 June 2022. A fireside chat with PV Tech’s Liam Stoker and SolarPower Europe’s Naomi Chevillard will be followed by audience Q&A, and you can submit your question(s) ahead of time here.

A recording of the webinar will be published on PV Tech shortly after.

More details on the webinar, including registration, can be found here.

PV Tech Insights delivers regular, expert-led insight and business intelligence through a series of live and pre-recorded webinars. Our PV Tech Insights series can be seen here.

european commission, european solar strategy, pv tech insights, REPowerEU, rooftop solar, solar manufacturing, solar permitting, solar planning, solarpower europe

ESMC launches EU-wide project for solar manufacturing, member states urged to join

May 23, 2022
The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) has launched an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) for PV aimed at mobilising EU member states’ support for breakthrough solar manufacturing technologies and to aid their commercialisation.

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

May 23, 2022
Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has pledged to make the country a renewables “superpower” following his Labor Party’s victory in Saturday’s federal election, which ousted predecessor Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.
Hitting the accelerator: Germany’s race to 215GW

May 23, 2022
Germany‘s new rainbow coalition has hit the accelerator on solar deployment in the country, setting the ambitious aim of reaching 215GW of installed capacity by 2030. Jules Scully speaks to policy makers and developers alike to discover just how the market can reach that goal

PV Tech Insights: ‘at least five years’ before shipping costs fully normalise

May 20, 2022
Shipping costs will fall in the coming years, but will not fully normalise for at least another five years, PV Tech Insights heard this week.

European solar stakeholders welcome REPowerEU strategy but call for immediate action

May 19, 2022
The EU Solar Energy Strategy, published alongside the REPowerEU strategy yesterday, has targeted 400GWdc of solar PV by 2025 and almost 740GWdc by 2030, a significant jump on the bloc’s previous targets as it looks to cut its reliance on Russian fossil fuels.
Module supply to the PV industry in 2022: factors driving changes across manufacturing and supply chains

May 18, 2022
Identifying reliable module supply has become a huge challenge in the PV industry over the past couple of years. Moving forward, the industry needs to create a more globally-diversified manufacturing footprint, thereby avoiding any unexpected trade-related barriers that could be enforced. Understanding which module suppliers are going to prevail in this landscape will become of key importance over the next 12-18 months, Finlay Colville explains

