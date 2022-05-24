PV Tech Insights: What REPowerEU means for European solar

PV Tech will be joined by SolarPower Europe’s Naomi Chevillard for a discussion on the REPowerEU plan.

The European Union’s solar strategy has established a 740GWdc deployment target and a raft of supportive measures, but what does it and the REPowerEU plan mean for the industry?

PV Tech will answer that critical question in its next PV Tech Insights webinar, entitled What REPowerEU means for European solar, featuring our guest speaker Naomi Chevillard, who is head of regulatory affairs at SolarPower Europe.

The webinar is entirely free to attend for all PV Tech readers and is to be held at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET on Wednesday 1 June 2022. A fireside chat with PV Tech’s Liam Stoker and SolarPower Europe’s Naomi Chevillard will be followed by audience Q&A, and you can submit your question(s) ahead of time here.

A recording of the webinar will be published on PV Tech shortly after.

More details on the webinar, including registration, can be found here.

PV Tech Insights delivers regular, expert-led insight and business intelligence through a series of live and pre-recorded webinars. Our PV Tech Insights series can be seen here.