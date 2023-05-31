PV Tech Power 35 out now: Europe’s emerging markets, module buyer strategies and more

This edition’s cover story focuses on Europe’s emerging PV markets. Illustration by Luca D’Urbino for Solar Media.

The Q2 2023 edition of our downstream solar journal, PV Tech Power, is now available to download, leading with an in-depth look at some of Europe’s emerging solar PV markets and the dynamics behind their growth and development.

The cover story of Volume 35 explores how Eastern and Southern European countries have emerged in the solar deployment race as key players for the European Union to reach 740GW of solar capacity installed by 2030.

Elsewhere, we have a report from a PV module buyers’ forum hosted by TÜV Rheinland, where PV developers, buyers and investors exchanged views on module quality and buying strategies. You can also find technical papers and articles on a broad range of topics in the 120-page journal: from advanced inverters to renewable energy insurance, managing solar PV assets at portfolio level with the help of AI and data analytics, and much, much more.

Some other highlights in this issue include:

Unlocking grid bottleneck key to Greece’s blossoming PV potential

PV Tech writer Tom Kenning on one of the most promising up-andcoming solar power players of Southern Europe, Greece, speaking with experts about the challenges and opportunities for PV in the country.

Transforming the Urban Landscape: BIPV and Nature-Based Solutions for a Greener, New Era of City Living

Architect Dr Silke Krawietz on how Building-integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) can be used in existing and new buildings and urban structures to create built-up environments that harness the power of nature.

Net Zero’s Missing Link: Long Duration Energy Storage

Julia Souder, CEO of the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, explores energy storage as the cornerstone of power grids of the future.

