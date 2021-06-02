Solar Media
News

PV to drive renewables spending growth in 2021 but total investment far from net zero path – IEA

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

PV to drive renewables spending growth in 2021 but total investment far from net zero path – IEA

News

Maxwell Technologies breaks own HJ solar cell efficiency record

News

Q&A: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on solar’s junction box failure issue, microcrack susceptibility and putting quality over scale

Features, Interviews

Solar manufacturer 5B raises AU$12 million for global expansion

News

LONGi toasts new p-type TOPCon and commercial heterojunction cell efficiency records

News

GCL-SI to start production at first phase of 60GW module factory in September

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News
Investments in PV are anticipated to grow by more than 10% this year in China, India, the US and Europe. Image: Sunfolding.

Renewables are set to account for 70% of global investment in new power generation capacity this year with solar PV leading the growth, but spending on clean energy must accelerate much more rapidly if the world is to meet its climate goals.

That is according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which found that while renewables dominate investment in new power generation and are expected to account for 70% of 2021’s total of US$530 billion spent on all new generation capacity, stimulus spending on clean energy technologies is “falling well short” of what is needed to ensure a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The IEA said clean energy investment will need to double in the 2020s to maintain temperatures to within a 2°C increase, and more than triple to keep the door open for a 1.5°C stabilisation.

Despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic, investment in renewables was “remarkably robust” last year, the report noted, and given solar PV’s competitiveness and the existing pipeline of projects committed through tenders, auctions and power purchase agreements, the technology is forecasted to drive spending this year.

Investments in PV are anticipated to grow by more than 10% in China, India, the US and Europe in 2021.

Thanks to improved technology and falling costs, the IEA said a dollar spent on solar PV deployment today results in four times more electricity than ten years ago.

In total, global investment in energy is set to reverse last year’s drop and increase by nearly 10% in 2021 to US$1.9 trillion – a rebound that IEA executive director Fatih Birol said is “a welcome sign”. He added: “But much greater resources have to be mobilised and directed to clean energy technologies to put the world on track to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.”

While markets such as Europe and the US are forecasted to see a rise in renewables spending this year, the IEA said the gap between today’s investment trends and the needs of climate-driven scenarios is particularly large in emerging markets and developing economies. Market uncertainty, lockdowns and reduced revenues fed into lower spending outlays last year on new power projects, especially in India, the Middle East and North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Vietnam was an exception, thanks to an installation deadline for feed-in tariffs that helped the country install around 9GW of solar in 2020.

Meanwhile, the rising share of renewables in new power generation investment has been accompanied by a steep drop in approvals for new coal-fired plants, which are 80% below where they were five years ago. However, lower restrictions on building new coal plants in China meant that there was an uptick in go-aheads for new coal projects last year, according to the IEA. Cambodia, Indonesia and Pakistan were other countries where coal-fired final investment decisions picked up in 2020.

With oil and gas companies coming under increasing pressure to adapt their investment strategies, the report said clean energy investments by the sector could rise from 1% of its total capital expenditure last year to 4% in 2021. A deal of note was announced yesterday by BP, which is acquiring 9GW of US solar projects from developer 7X Energy.

covid-19 recovery, energy transition, iea, international energy agency, solar finance, solar investment

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

June 1, 2021
Liam Stoker explores solar’s role within the International Energy Agency’s net zero roadmap, charting its prospective journey to more than 14.5TW of installed capacity, a global and highly-skilled workforce and trillions of dollars of invested capital.

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

May 28, 2021
A new strategic plan from Sembcorp Industries will see the Singapore-based energy company aim to increase its renewables capacity almost fourfold to 10GW by 2025.

EU should aim for 45% renewable energy and 870GW of installed solar by 2030, SPE says

May 26, 2021
Trade association SolarPower Europe (SPE) has called on the European Union to increase the share of renewables in final energy demand to at least 45% by 2030, a move it says would put the bloc on track to deliver on the 1.5° Paris Agreement scenario.

IEA: 630GW of solar to be deployed annually by 2030 to reach net-zero

May 18, 2021
Developers will need to install the equivalent of "the world’s largest solar park roughly every day" by 2030 to support global net-zero emissions targets, according to a new report.
PV Tech Premium

Greek solar sector looks to overcome grid issues and limited land availability

May 14, 2021
While foreign investors are said to be flocking to Greece’s solar sector, project developers are struggling with headwinds in the form of grid access challenges and local resistance to new renewables plants. Jules Scully looks at how these hurdles are affecting PV deployment in the country.
PV Tech Premium

Granholm’s olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

May 13, 2021
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is extending an olive branch to global policy makers to advance the country’s own renewable energy technology and meet President Biden’s climate targets. Edith Hancock has all the detail on how she intends to amend four years of faltering progress.

Most Read

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

Solar’s role in a net zero world: Terawatts, trillions of dollars and millions of jobs

Editors' Blog, Features

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

