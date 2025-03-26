Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

IRENA: Solar accounts for three-quarters of all renewable energy capacity additions in 2024

News

‘Massive’ PV underperformance is a data problem, says industry panel

News

IEA: Transparent data on grid capacity ‘critical’ to identify bottlenecks

News

Canadian Solar reports stable Q4 revenues, falling year-on-year profits

News

Overcoming the ‘active constraint’ of grid capacity in the digital age

Features, Interviews

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

Meridian sets construction date for 120MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

News

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels above a fishery site in China
China’s installed PV base grew by a record 277GW in 2024. Image: Astronergy.

The world added 451.9GW of new solar capacity in 2024, accounting for three-quarters of all new renewable power capacity commissioned last year.

This is the main conclusion to be drawn from the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA’s) latest figures, which suggest that renewable power now accounts for 46.4% of the world’s total power generation capacity, but that a further 6.72TW will be needed to be brought online by the end of the decade if the world is to meet its clean energy targets.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Indeed, the IRENA report notes that the world will need to expand its operating renewable capacity by 16.6% each year until 2030, if it is to triple its operating renewable capacity.

While IRENA’s solar capacity addition figures are impressive – the world added 32.3% more new capacity in 2024 than 2023, for instance – these figures are also less optimistic than some of the other figures already published. Last year, Ember Climate forecast the world’s 2024 solar capacity additions to hit 593GW, as shown in the graph above, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the world added 550GW of new solar capacity in 2024.

“With economic competitiveness and energy security being increasingly a major global concern today, expanding renewable power capacity at speed equals tapping into business opportunities and addressing energy security quickly and sustainably,” said IRENA director-general Francesco La Camera.

“Each year they keep breaking their own expansion records, but we also face the same challenges of great regional disparities and the ticking clock as the 2030 deadline is imminent,” he added.

Asia leads in utility-scale and distributed solar

These “regional disparities” are a key part of the IRENA figures, with the agency reporting that China’s addition of 278GW of new operating capacity more than seven times more capacity than was added in the US, which added the second-most new capacity in the world with 38.2GW. A number of other Asian countries saw significant capacity additions, including India, which added 24.5GW, and South Korea, which added 3.1GW.

In other regions, Brazil and Germany led the South American and European continents, respectively, with 15.2GW and 15.1GW of new capacity additions, respectively, and this trend has only continued the dominance of Asia in the world’s fleet of operating solar assets. As shown in the graph below, Asia, in 2024, added more new capacity than the world combined added in every year, save for 2022 and 2023.

IRENA reports that renewable power made up 92.5% of all new electricity generation capacity additions in 2024, up from 85.8% in 2023.

In 2024, China exported close to eight billion solar cells, and shipped a record 235GW of modules, enough to single-handedly meet the module demand for all new capacity additions in the US in 2024.

Asia also leads the world in off-grid solar capacity additions, with 4.7GW of off-grid capacity in operation at the end of 2024, accounting for over two-thirds of the 6.3GW of off-grid capacity that has been commissioned worldwide. However, the vast majority of this capacity has been brought online not in China, but in India, which had 3.4GW of off-grid capacity in operation at the end of 2024, compared to just 439.8MW in operation in China.

While this is perhaps unsurprising considering the strength of China’s utility-scale sector, the difference between its dominance of utility-scale deployments and relatively small off-grid sector is notable. China’s off-grid capacity, for instance, is less than half of the off-grid capacity in operation in Africa, and just over half the capacity in operation in South America.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, data, energy transition, international renewable energy agency, irena, off-grid, reports, utility-scale

Read Next

The Recurrent Energy Bayou Galion solar project in the US.

Canadian Solar reports stable Q4 revenues, falling year-on-year profits

March 26, 2025
Canadian Solar has recorded a 1% quarter-on-quarter increase in revenues in the fourth quarter of 2024, while year-end profits have fallen.
Pexapark PPA capacity to February 2025.

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

March 25, 2025
Europe saw a 4% month-on-month decline in number of power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed in February 2025, according to Pexapark.
Goldi Solar MD and founder Ishver Dholakiya.
Premium

Rapid 14GW solar manufacturing expansion only possible with AI, says Goldi Solar founder

March 25, 2025
Goldi Solar tells PV Tech Premium that plans to scale up operations from 3GW to 14GW would not have been possible without using AI.
The Paramount solar project in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh seeks 2.6GW of solar capacity in latest tender

March 25, 2025
Bangladesh has launched a tender for new solar projects, seeking to connect 2,605MW of new solar capacity to the country’s grid.
Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology's transparent EVA.

Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology submits US IPO

March 24, 2025
Xinzi Optoelectronics Technology, has submitted an initial public offering (IPO) application as it looks to list on the US NASDAQ market.
The Broken Hill solar plant.
Premium

Tackling uncertainty in energy yield forecasts

March 24, 2025
Keith McIntosh of PV Lighthouse describes why energy yield forecasts are underestimated, and how the PV industry is improving forecasts.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Scatec pens 120MW solar PPA with Tunisian state utility company

News

Europe reports decline in number of PPAs signed and power capacity contracted in February

News

Global solar module manufacturing capacity to reach 1.8TW in 2025 – report

News

European Energy completes first Australian solar PV plant and begins construction on 106MW site

News

European PV market will ‘consolidate’ amid economic uncertainty

News

Ardian acquires French IPP Akuo

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
March 26, 2025
Renaissance Dallas Addison Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.