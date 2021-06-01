Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

By Jules Scully
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

BP acquires 9GW US solar portfolio, hands over to Lightsource to develop

News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

News

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Lightsource BP’s 260MW Impact Solar Project in Texas was completed earlier this year. Image: Lightsource BP.

BP has secured an agreement to acquire 9GW of US solar projects from developer 7X Energy, a deal it says represents “a significant step” towards the company’s target of growing its net developed renewables capacity to 20GW by 2025.

The oil and gas major will pay Texas-headquartered 7X Energy US$220 million for the projects and 1GW of safe harbour equipment, with the acquisition expected to complete in the next 30 days.

According to BP, the acquired assets will generate returns of at least 8-10%, while increasing the company’s renewables pipeline from 14GW to 23GW.

The projects, spread across 12 US states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and the Midwest, will be developed by Lightsource BP, the solar joint venture (JV) that BP owns a 50% stake in. Assets totalling 2.2GW of generating capacity are slated to reach final investment decision by 2025, with the remaining progressing by 2030. 

“This transaction speaks volumes about the success of our JV with BP, and how we leverage each other’s strengths to realise our ambitions for solar and a low-carbon future,” said Nick Boyle, group CEO at Lightsource BP, who added that the deal positions Lightsource BP “as a growing force” in the US solar market.

Recent developments by the company in the US have seen it close financing for 316MW of Texan solar projects, one of which is backed by a proxy generation power purchase agreement with investment group Allianz Global, while in March it revealed it will develop 191MW of PV plants that will provide nearly half of the Pennsylvania state government’s electricity.

Elsewhere, Lightsource BP this week increased its global presence to 14 countries after securing a co-development partnership in Greece, adding to a similar deal last week in Portugal for a 1.35GW PV pipeline.

For BP, the 7X Energy project acquisition follows announcements last year that it will aim to have a 50GW renewables portfolio by 2030 and become net zero by 2050.

“With this purchase, we are continuing to put our strategy in action as we grow our renewables business in a deliberate and disciplined way. It brings us 9GW of high-quality solar projects in markets where we can create integrated renewable energy offers through our trading and customer franchises,” said Dev Sanyal, BP executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
7x energy, lightsource bp, oil and gas majors, project acquisition, texas

Read Next

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

June 1, 2021
Lightsource BP has said it won more than 40% of the total awarded capacity in Greece’s renewables auction last week through a co-development partnership, increasing its global presence to 14 countries.

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

May 28, 2021
BP-backed renewables group Lightsource BP is set to invest €900 million (US$1.1 billion) in solar company INSUN to fund the development of five utility-scale solar projects across Portugal.

Construction underway at solar duo totalling 600MW in Texas and Ohio

May 24, 2021
The construction of two US solar projects totalling 600MW, including one paired with 50MW of energy storage, has started this month, developer Hecate Energy has announced.

Extreme heat may cause energy shortfalls in California this summer as solar output falls – NERC

May 17, 2021
California could be at risk of energy shortfalls this summer because of above-normal temperatures impacting solar output, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has warned.

Lightsource BP gains planning approval for 400MWdc solar system in New South Wales

May 13, 2021
Solar developer Lightsource BP has been granted planning approval to develop a 400MWdc solar farm in New South Wales Australia.

Repsol enters US renewables market with investment in solar developer Hecate Energy

May 13, 2021
Spanish oil major Repsol has made its first foray into the US renewables market with the acquisition of a 40% stake in solar and energy storage project developer Hecate Energy.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021